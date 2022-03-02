Hackers Threaten To Leak Nvidia’s DLSS Source Code

NVIDIA suffered a massive data leak this weekend, including the Nvidia’s DLSS source code. A group of hackers have reportedly claimed responsibility for the Nvidia cyberattack over the past few week, the company’s popular DLSS technology, may be among the allegedly stolen data. Various sources, including TechPowerUp, claim that a group of hackers claimed to have stolen about 1TB of data from Nvidia, including circuits, drivers, and firmware data.

Nvidia is currently analyzing what information hackers have leaked to the internet. According to TechPowerUp, hackers have begun leaking a 19GB archive that purportedly contains information about Nvidia’s software, including the source code for the company’s DLSS technology that boosts game’s frame rates. The attackers claim to have the source code, drivers, LHR bypass, schematics, etc. and now some of these files have started leaking, starting with the DLSS source code.

In addition to the DLSS source code, the ransomware group also exposed the names of Nvidia’s next-generation GPUs, dubbed “Ada,” “Hopper,” and “Blackwell.” A Telegram leak this week suggests that hackers have gained access to the algorithm behind the company’s Light Hash Rate (LHR) mining limit.

Hackers threaten to release more information if Nvidia doesn’t remove Nvidia’s Ethereum hash rate limiter. The hacking team is now threatening to leak all data if Nvidia doesn’t lift the hashrate limit on RTX 30-series LHR devices. The group also said it has a tool to bypass the hash limiter entirely. Hackers claim that if Nvidia removes the separator, it will return Nvidia an unassigned “hardware folder” containing the stolen data.

We even refer to Nvidia’s DLSS as a “secret weapon” in the battle for market dominance with AMD. Despite relatively similar hardware, its DLSS technology gives Nvidia an edge over AMD in gaming performance in many ways. So far, Nvidia has not announced any plans to open-source the company’s popular DLSS technology or allow it to be licensed to competing graphics card makers.