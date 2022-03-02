Assassin’s Creed Ezio Skin Is Coming To Fortnite

As per the latest leaks, Fortnite will soon be getting an Assassin’s Creed Ezio skin, likely before Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Ragnarok expansion . Epic Games is planning a crossover, and images of Ezio Auditore have leaked online. Fortnite data miners have discovered an Ezio skin in the game files for the 19.40 update, seemingly confirming that Assassin’s Creed crossover is coming.

Patch information gathered for the game’s latest update has revealed that Assassins Creed’s Ezio Auditore will be a new playable character. According to leaked information regarding the Fortnite patch, Assassins Creed’s Ezio Auditore will eventually appear in Fortnite. Further information from the community suggests that the legendary assassin Ezio Auditore da Firenze is ready to destroy the inhabitants of the island.

Fortnite News Twitter Account Recently A new Fortnite leak that Ezio will appear in Fortnite in the future as images of the character have already surfaced online. Unfortunately, there is no official news yet on when we will see Ezio in the game, he is scheduled for March 3rd. Both Epic Games and Ubisoft have confirmed that Ezio will appear in Fortnite. The Ezio skin isn’t the only thing dataminers found when they looked at the game’s files. In fact, the skin and its cosmetics were hacked by the leakers after the release. Based on the overall results, it looks like the Assassin Strike emoji will be exclusive to the Ezio skin as it is tagged as a built-in emoji.

Whether this is Ezio Auditore’s Assassins Creeds remains to be seen, as Fortnite crossovers usually come with a couple of skins. While there is no definite confirmation of when Ezio will be released in Fortnite, whenever skins are leaked into such details, they are usually released within a day.

The update files show a hooded Ezio, as well as his hidden blades – likely acting as a pickaxe – and the “Assassin” emote. Ezio look really cool in Fortnite, and teased the Etsios Hidden Blade as the character’s personal pickaxe in the game. Assassin’s Creed fans will love the introduction of their favorite iconic character to Fortnite, as that character’s story has been a valuable reminder of their past. The addition of Ezio is Epic Games’ latest challenge to the Fortnite cameo in years. For the most part, Ezio is considered the most popular character in Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed franchise history, which is why he was likely chosen to represent the Fortnite franchise.

He is an important character in the history of the Ubisofts Assassins Creed franchise and is still one of the most beloved characters in the series, making him a natural candidate for Fortnite’s ever-expanding list of playable video game guest characters.

Fortnite has always been a great sandbox for adding various IP characters to the game, from DC and Marvel heroes to other great players like Kratos in God of War. Fortnite also adds characters from a variety of movies, TV shows, and anime, including The Avengers, Batman, Naruto, Star Wars, X-Men, and more, as well as skins from celebrities like The Rock, Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, and more.