PC Xbox App Now Unlocks Modding

The Xbox app on PC now unlocks Modding, and the game will now show whether mods are supported in the Xbox app itself. Steam has supported modding for a while now, so it’s great to see Xbox users now able to customize their games too.

These changes will also open up the ability to edit more games from the Windows Store and make the Xbox a lot more like Steam in general. Soon, users will be able to customize their downloaded games from the Xbox app for PC, be able to edit them, view cloud libraries, and even make changes to the new Auto HDR feature found in Windows 11. Windows 11 Insiders will soon be able to get in get your hands on a beta version of the Xbox app update, as well as many other features, including the ability to view a game’s installation file, move games to new folders, and verify and repair existing games installation.

The Xbox app for PC will also let users know which games does and doesn’t support modding. Any game that supports game mods will have an icon next to it in the Xbox for PC app after the new update. The Xbox App (Beta) now offers an easy way to enable mods for certain games where the game developer has chosen to allow mods. Click the triple dot next to the “Play” icon and select “Enable Mods” to make them work with any mod you may have downloaded for this game. Click the “More Actions…” button, select “Enable Mods” and follow the instructions. Once you enable mods, you will automatically be able to easily access your modding games folder.

Microsoft has done a great job with Game Pass, with new games being added to the subscription service on launch day. The latest app update lets you edit files locally and play with all Microsoft Store games, including the best in PC Game Pass, making deals even better than ever. Beaumont went on to confirm that the update will also allow players to access their local files for various games in Xbox Games Pass.

