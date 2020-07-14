HealthQuad secured Rs 514 Cr for its second fund round

HealthQuad, a homegrown healthcare venture capital fund, has now secured INR 514 crore in an initial funding round for its second fund, aimed at supporting disruptive, technology-based and innovation-driven businesses that transform healthcare in India.

The success of the fund at a time of overwhelming negative sentiment due to the Coronavirus Pandemic indicates how investors are retuning towards funds that support the futuristic healthcare startups creating healthcare solutions for tomorrow, HealthQuad said.

“We believe that the recent COVID-19 pandemic has given an impetus to the digital transformation of healthcare. HealthQuad is committed towards creating an ecosystem of such category-defining companies that improve accessibility and affordability, and elevate overall healthcare standards in India,” HealthQuad Co-founder and Chief Investment Officer Charles-Antoine Janssen said.