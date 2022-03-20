Heineken unveils Virtual Beer for the Metaverse

In response to the excitement around the metaverse, numerous firms, like Nike and McDonald’s, have recently invested in metaverse-related products and services.

Now, global beverage company Heineken has gone on board, releasing Heineken Silver, its first virtual drink for the metaverse. But not at all! Let’s look at why we say it.

Virtual Heineken Silver Beer Developed for the Metaverse

Heineken just debuted its first virtual product, the Heineken Silver, at a metaverse launch event. Although the firm promotes the product as a legitimate virtual product that metaverse-treading customers would be able to try out in virtual worlds, Heineken claims that it is an “ironic joke” for other companies and even themselves that are introducing metaverse-related products and services.

Indeed, the corporation parodied its virtual beer for the metaverse on its official website as well as in a promotional movie. You may see the brief video embedded below.

Heineken’s official website supplied the beer’s “Virtual values” rather than its customary “Nutritional values,” using ridiculing terminologies such as pixels (0g), HTML (0g), RGB Colors (0g), Render (0g), glitch (0g), and others. The firm states of Heineken Silver, “Our virtual beer is manufactured exclusively from the freshest pixels: no malt, no hops, no yeast, no water, and furthermore, no beer.”

“Our new virtual beer is a satirical joke.” It is a self-aware notion that mocks us and many other firms that are entering the metaverse with items that are best experienced in the actual world,” the company noted.

You may currently drink the Heineken Silver virtual beer at the company’s virtual “Decentraland” brewery on your desktop or laptop, or you can use its new AR filter on the popular social site Snapchat.

Additionally, you may grab a can of Heineken Silver during your Zoom and Teams meetings by utilizing the SnapCamera tool to add the can filter to your broadcast. Heineken claims that because it is a virtual beer, it is fully “work safely.”

Well, what do you think of the new Heineken Silver metaverse virtual beer? Do you want your virtual metaverse avatar to give it a shot? Please share your ideas in the comments section below.

