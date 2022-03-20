You can pre-order Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and get a free paid of Galaxy Buds Live

Samsung has released the Galaxy A series smartphones, which include the Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G. These phones were unveiled earlier this week at the special Galaxy Unpacked event, and they come with the Android 12 operating system pre-installed.

The Galaxy A53 5G will go on sale in certain markets on April 1, while the Galaxy A33 5G will go on sale on April 22.

New offer for Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Users who pre-order the Galaxy A53 5G smartphone will receive a free set of Galaxy Buds Live earbuds for a limited period.

This product is notable for being available in red, white, and bronze hues and is priced at Rs. 7,990. Users who trade in their old smartphones receive a discount on the current smartphone in worldwide markets.

Specification for Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

To summarise, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. The screen has a refresh rate of 90Hz and is protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

The Samsung smartphone’s hardware includes an octa-core Exynos 1280 processor built on a 5nm technology. This chipset is compatible with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage capacity.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G comes with an IP67 grade for water and dust protection and runs Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top. The smartphone has a quad-camera configuration at the back with a 48MP primary camera sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide secondary lens, a 2MP tertiary depth sensor, and a 5MP fourth macro lens for photography.

On the front of the gadget is a 13MP selfie camera sensor. The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 25W quick charging capabilities. For authentication, it also contains a fingerprint sensor.

Conclusion:

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is the successor of a phone that was not just a best-seller for Samsung, but also one that we evaluated highly. There are several modest improvements here that we will investigate more in our complete review, but first impressions are positive.

A fantastic design is fronted by a high-quality display, with waterproofing giving a premium touch. The new core hardware offers increased power, and the primary camera should be enough.

For those looking for something slightly more economical, a larger battery can just seal the deal and give a wonderful experience.

Also Read: