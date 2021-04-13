Log In Register
Here’s how to hide online status on WhatsApp to protect privacy.

AvatarBhumika Paliwal
How to

If you use WhatsApp consistently, odds are you’ve recognized the login status close to the name of a portion of your contacts. Even though WhatsApp makes your online status obvious to everybody as a matter of course, you can without much stress change it.

WhatsApp online status

WhatsApp’s online status permits customers to see the last time their contacts were active on the stage and whether they are now using the application.

At the point when somebody is “online,” it doesn’t mean they’ve seen your message – it implies they’re as of now utilizing the application. “Last seen” refers to the last time the individual used WhatsApp and doesn’t imply that they have seen your latest message.

The best way to tell on the off chance that somebody has seen your message is the blue checkmarks close to the message. If you don’t need your WhatsApp contacts to know your “last seen” or online status, you can surely hide your status from everybody, or make it accessible to just your contacts, through the application’s settings.

How to hide WhatsApp online status

  1. Open WhatsApp on your iPhone or Android.
  2. choose “Settings” from the menu at the bottom of the screen.How to hide online status on WhatsApp to protect privacyMeira Gebel
  3. In Settings, click”Account.”How to hide online status on WhatsApp to protect privacy
  4. In the Account page, find and choose “Privacy.”How to hide online status on WhatsApp to protect privacy
  5. Click “Last Seen” to change your online status.How to hide online status on WhatsApp to protect privacy
  6. You have two alternatives to hide your online or “Last Seen” status – you can select for only “My Contacts” to see your status or for “Nobody” to see your status.How to hide online status on WhatsApp to protect privacy
  7. Once you’ve made a choose, your online or “Last Seen” status will be visible to just your contacts, or no one at all, depending on your choose.

