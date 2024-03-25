Model Available : Flipkart is selling the 128GB yellow Apple iPhone 15 at a discounted price. Features include USB-C port, A16 chip, dynamic island technology, improved camera, portrait mode, peak brightness, smart HDR, and USB-C port. Outstanding value for the money.

Flipkart is offering Apple’s iPhone 15 for a discounted price of Rs 40,297.

There is a USB-C charging port on the iPhone 15.

Better quality and a more advanced camera system are features of the iPhone 15.

It makes sense to look into the current deals being offered by Flipkart and Amazon if you’ve had your eye on the iPhone 15. These online retailers are offering some very tempting offers, particularly if you already own an iPhone. At Flipkart, the most recent Apple iPhone 15 (Yellow, 128GB) is currently offered around Rs 41,000 and is significantly discounted. Since its premiere in September 2023 at the Wonderlust event, the price of this high-end smartphone has been lowered several times in India.

When the Apple iPhone 15 was first announced in India, the 128GB model cost Rs 79,990, the 256GB variant cost Rs 89,990, and the 512GB option cost Rs 1,09,990.

On Flipkart, the iPhone 15 (128GB) is currently available at a lower price, with an effective exchange rate of just Rs 40,297.

