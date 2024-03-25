Model Available: Flipkart is selling the 128GB yellow Apple iPhone 15 at a discounted price. Features include USB-C port, A16 chip, dynamic island technology, improved camera, portrait mode, peak brightness, smart HDR, and USB-C port. Outstanding value for the money.
In summary
- Flipkart is offering Apple’s iPhone 15 for a discounted price of Rs 40,297.
- There is a USB-C charging port on the iPhone 15.
- Better quality and a more advanced camera system are features of the iPhone 15.
It makes sense to look into the current deals being offered by Flipkart and Amazon if you’ve had your eye on the iPhone 15. These online retailers are offering some very tempting offers, particularly if you already own an iPhone. At Flipkart, the most recent Apple iPhone 15 (Yellow, 128GB) is currently offered around Rs 41,000 and is significantly discounted. Since its premiere in September 2023 at the Wonderlust event, the price of this high-end smartphone has been lowered several times in India.
When the Apple iPhone 15 was first announced in India, the 128GB model cost Rs 79,990, the 256GB variant cost Rs 89,990, and the 512GB option cost Rs 1,09,990.
On Flipkart, the iPhone 15 (128GB) is currently available at a lower price, with an effective exchange rate of just Rs 40,297.
Price Comparison of iPhone 15 (128GB) on Flipkart
Specifications of the iPhone 15
- Dynamic Island Technology: New to the iPhone 15 is Dynamic Island technology, a ground-breaking innovation that does away with the conventional notch present in previous iPhone models, including as the iPhone 14 Pro. The device’s user experience and interaction are improved by this cutting-edge technology.
- Enhanced Display: The iPhone 15 provides an incredibly beautiful visual experience with its 6.1-inch display, which can reach a maximum brightness of 2000 nits.
- Better Camera System: A 48 MP primary camera with a quad-pixel sensor and 100% Focus Pixels for quick autofocus is part of the enhanced camera system that comes standard with the iPhone 15. Additionally, it has a 24MP super-high resolution default setting that effectively manages file size while delivering clear, detailed photographs.
- Versatile Photography Options: The iPhone 15’s 2x Telephoto lens allows users to zoom in at 0.5x, 1x, and 2x. The gadget also streamlines the photography process with new capabilities like Smart HDR and automatic Portrait snapshot capturing.
- USB-C Port: The iPhone 15 has a USB-C port instead of a lightning port, which allows for more device interoperability than its predecessors did. As a result, carrying several cords is no longer necessary because one wire may be used for data transfer and charging many devices.
- Robust A16 Bionic Chip: The iPhone 15 has an A16 Bionic chip that was formerly limited to the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series. This chip offers unmatched performance and efficiency, guaranteeing a flawless user experience and seamless multitasking.
- Upgraded Battery Life: Because of its long-lasting battery, the iPhone 15 also allows you to enjoy your favourite films and songs for longer. According to Apple, the iPhone 15 can run on a single charge for up to 20 hours of video playback, 16 hours of video streaming, and 80 hours of audio playback.