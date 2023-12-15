Leading Indian two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp has announced an additional investment of $16.8 million (Rs. 140 crore) in Bengaluru-based Ather Energy, reaffirming its commitment to the electric vehicle (EV) category. Hero will acquire a 3% interest in Ather as part of its strategic investment, bringing its total ownership in the EV firm to 39.7%. This is a huge step forward in Hero’s EV goals as it attempts to position itself as a major participant in India’s rapidly rising EV sector.

Strengthening Partnership, Propelling Growth

Hero MotoCorp made its first investment in Ather Energy in 2018, signifying the company’s foray into the electric vehicle market. The collaboration has grown since then, with Hero employing Ather’s technological skills to develop its own EV models and acquire vital insights into the EV market dynamics. This fresh investment enhances the alliance by giving Ather with more capital to support its aggressive growth goals.

Expanding Footprint, Broadening Horizons

In India, Ather Energy has established itself as a premium EV brand recognised for its high-performance scooters and cutting-edge charging infrastructure. With Hero’s support, Ather intends to broaden its reach and product portfolio. The extra funds will be utilised to:

Boost manufacturing capacity: Ather intends to dramatically boost its production capacity in order to fulfil the growing demand for its electric scooters in India.

Create new models: The company is committed to broadening its product range, with plans to launch new models that cater to diverse market segments.

Expand charging infrastructure: Ather's own charging network, Ather Grid, will be expanded further to give its customers with a seamless charging experience.

Increase R&D: Continued investment in R&D will help Ather to remain at the forefront of EV technology and innovation.

Hero’s EV Play: Beyond Two-Wheelers?

While Hero MotoCorp first focused on scooters with Ather, the increasing shareholding signals greater ambitions in the EV industry. Hero’s production and distribution experience, paired with Ather’s technology and brand familiarity, may pave the way for collaborations that go beyond two-wheelers. Exploring electric motorcycles and possibly venturing into the four-wheeler segment are potential future directions.

Challenges and Opportunities: The Road Ahead for Hero and Ather

Despite the optimistic view, the Indian EV environment is fraught with both difficulties and opportunity. The high initial cost of EVs, inadequate charging infrastructure, and changing government policy continue to be barriers to widespread adoption. However, rising environmental awareness, along with government subsidies and lowering battery prices, is creating a favorable atmosphere for EV expansion.

Hero and Ather are well-positioned to benefit from this expansion. Their combined skills, strategic collaboration, and aggressive investment in technology and infrastructure will assist them in navigating the difficulties and establishing themselves as leaders in the Indian EV revolution.

