Are you trying to find the one magical TikTok video that will make your account go viral? Although we don’t have that, we do offer a method for you to get nearby. TikTok LIVE can draw new followers to your account and facilitate real-time communication between you and your audience. All you need to do is switch on the camera and begin speaking; in this post, we’ll walk you through the process.

What is Live on TikTok?

TikTok LIVE is essentially TikTok’s method of streaming live video, similar to Facebook Live, Instagram Live, and YouTube Live. TikTok LIVE, according to the platform, allows users and producers to communicate in real time. A few restrictions on requirements apply:

To access TikTok Live, you must have at least 1,000 followers (though there is currently a hack; more about that later).

To start your own live stream, you must be at least 16 years old.

To give and receive gifts during a live event, you must be at least eighteen years old. During a live stream, gifts are essentially virtual offerings from your fans that may be exchanged for real money.

How to stream video on TikTok?

If you fulfil the prerequisites listed above, do these actions to activate your TikTok account:

Turn on the camera.

Navigate the menu beneath the red button until you locate LIVE, then press it.

Give your live stream a title.

Select the topic, cover photo, and any additional filters.

Hit the Go LIVE button (pink).

On TikTok, how to go live without having a thousand followers

There is currently a way to get access to TikTok Live without having to meet the 1,000 follower criteria. This is what you should do:

To access your account settings, tap the hamburger menu located in the top right corner of your profile.

Click “Report an issue.”

Select “I’m unable to launch a TikTok LIVE.”

Choose “No” when asked if your issue has been resolved.

Write something like this in the “Send us your feedback” box: “Hey there, I’m having trouble accessing TikToK Live.” Would you kindly allow me to use it?

After you click “send,” TikTok Live should be available to you in about two days.

TikTok best practices and live tips

Establish a goal

Determine the goals you have for your TikTok LIVE. Is your goal to engage with your community, market a new product, increase traffic to your website, or share a specific piece of information with your audience? There are countless possibilities available here, and deciding on a goal before going live guarantees that your live stream is purposeful and contributes to your marketing plan.

Select a pertinent subject

After you’ve determined your objective, it’s time to select a topic that will enable you to reach your aim. Your subject should be captivating. How your followers may utilise the product to solve a common problem could be a topic if your purpose was to market your new product. Another option would be to select a monthly theme that is more general and then hold weekly live streams covering related subjects.

Make a life plan

You need structure if you want your viewers to stay interested in your live stream until the very end. Before you hit the red GO button, make a plan for how your live will begin, progress, and conclude. Saying hello to new viewers and introducing oneself is usually a good idea to start with. Once a sizable number of individuals have joined, introduce the live stream’s subject. You can arrange the centre of your live stream however you choose, as long as it makes sense and maintains viewer interest. A Q&A session or the steps in a how-to video are two examples.

Don’t exceed thirty minutes.

Determine in advance how long you wish to stay alive. Since TikTok is designed for shorter content—yes, even for live streams—30 minutes is a fair maximum duration to bear in mind. While you want to give yourself enough time to reach your objective, you also want to keep it brief enough for viewers to stay until you’re ready to part ways. Having a predetermined timeframe for your filming helps you stay mindful of the time. In this manner, you’ll be able to choose when to wrap up your live stream and go on to the next section.

Activate at the appropriate moment

In relation to time, make sure you launch your website during a period when most of your users are online. You’ll receive the most likes and interactions if you do this. This data is available in your TikTok analytics under the Follower Activity section. This makes sense—you’ll get greater engagement if you go live while your audience is online.

Avoid using scripts

Indeed, planning ahead is essential. Having saying that, avoid having your videos appear forced. The realness of the unfiltered content is one of TikTok’s appealing aspects. Your TikTok audience may not connect with your live streaming if they come across as forced and pre-written. Your life should be organised to benefit both you and your audience, but they should also be relaxed enough to allow for natural communication.

Get the quality spot on

Live streaming and other TikTok content shouldn’t be overly manufactured. That is not to say that low-quality footage is not necessary. To ensure the highest quality possible for your live streaming, choose a reliable internet connection, verify the sound quality and minimise distracting noise, and film in well-lit areas (filming in front of a window works well).

Give the audience instructions

Before you end your live, include a call to action to improve the outcome. Summarise the main points you intended your audience to take away from the live event, then let them know what else they can do to find out more. Instances include requesting a follow or pointing people to your website.

Add interactivity

Real-time user interaction is the primary goal of TikTok live, as we have already discussed. Take note of the inquiries and respond to them. Express gratitude to new followers for their support and for any presents you may have received while recording.

A great approach to engage with your community, grow your following, and increase website traffic is by going live on TikTok. The easiest thing is how simple it is! All you need to do is get in front of the camera and start speaking; editing is not necessary. Including a buddy or even a following in your live stream will help ease any initial shyness you may be experiencing.