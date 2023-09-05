Hero MotoCorp to invest Rs 550 crore into Ather Energy

Hero MotoCorp, a leader in India’s two-wheeler sector, has delivered a ringing statement in a brilliant demonstration of faith in the electric mobility revolution. An investment of INR 550 crore into Ather Energy, a growing force in the electric two-wheeler market, has been warmly approved by the business. This action represents a firm commitment to electrifying India’s highways, not merely an investment. In this article, we examine the enthralling specifics of this collaboration, the significant people involved, and the potential seismic shifts it may bring about for the world of electric vehicles.

Ather Energy’s Electrifying Journey

Ather Energy, which was established in 2013 by the creative team of Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain, has quickly established itself in the annals of electric vehicle history. The company’s line of cutting-edge electric scooters, which includes the Ather 450X, Ather 450 Plus, and Ather 450S, is its claim to fame. A devoted following has developed for these scooters as a result of their performance, sustainability, and cutting-edge aesthetic.

Charging Up the Investment Circuit

Hero MotoCorp’s board of directors approved an incredible INR 550 crore investment in the rights issue of Ather Energy Private Limited as a sign of faith in the company’s potential. Hero MotoCorp’s commitment to the electrification movement and its goal to establish a leading position in the electric two-wheeler market are demonstrated by this investment.

Previous Sparks of Success

The path taken by Ather Energy to get here has been interspersed with prosperous funding rounds. Notably, the business obtained a large $50 million in equity capital in October 2022. Ather Energy was moved closer to the coveted unicorn status by this round, which was headed by Caladium Investment Pte Ltd and included participation from Navam Capital-backed Herald Square Ventures. The company’s market worth at the time was a stunning $700 million.

Accelerating towards Profitability and IPO

Ather Energy’s co-founder and CEO, Tarun Mehta, underlines that profitability remains the compass guiding their journey even though they have been hitting spectacular sales milestones. The timing of an initial public offering (IPO) depends on establishing profitability and favorable market circumstances. This strategy demonstrates Ather Energy’s dedication to long-term, sustainable growth.

Ather’s Ambitious Expansion Roadmap

The expansion plan from Ather Energy is absolutely amazing. The company is growing, with a manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, and the recent opening of a second facility in the same neighborhood. Their bold proposal calls for increasing production capacity from the present 4.2 lakh units annually to an astounding 15 lakh units annually. This drive for expansion attempts to keep up with the nation’s rapidly growing demand for electric scooters.

Sparking Market Transformation

Ather Energy’s goal is to dominate the market, not only to make electric vehicles more widely available. The company is aiming to capture 30–40% of the market for electric two-wheelers with the introduction of their reasonably priced Ather 450S scooter in the 125cc class. This ambitious objective demonstrates Ather’s faith in their goods and dedication to offering environmentally responsible alternatives to conventional internal combustion engine scooters.

Hero MotoCorp’s Electrifying Leap

The move by Hero MotoCorp to invest INR 550 crore in Ather Energy is more than just a business deal; it is a statement of intent. Hero’s dedication to the electric mobility revolution is reaffirmed by this. Hero MotoCorp has long been a recognized player in the electric vehicle market, but this investment is both a strategic diversification of their product line and a statement of their continued commitment.

Conclusion

Hero MotoCorp’s large investment in Ather Energy is more than just a business deal; it’s a lighthouse pointing the way toward a more environmentally friendly and electrified future. This strategic cooperation highlights the industry leaders’ commitment to guiding India toward sustainable transportation options as well as the growing relevance of electric mobility. The voyage ahead promises to be an exhilarating adventure as Hero MotoCorp and Ather Energy team up to electrify the country’s highways, igniting India’s transformation towards a cleaner and more sustainable future on two wheels.