Hide your caller ID on iPhone and Android devices

In light of many malicious activities like hackings and spyware installations on devices, it is best to stay anonymous. Protect yourself and your contacts from being exposed to malware from scammers. The best way to protect your privacy is to stay undetected but is a difficult feat when our phones can literally track our locations. One way to stop receiving unnecessary calls and messages is to block your number and hide your caller ID. Read further for steps on how to hide your caller ID.

How to block your number and hide your caller ID

Dial *67 before the number you would like to call. Copy the number to your clipboard and add *67 to the beginning of the number to hide your caller ID. No caller ID will be shown on the receiver’s phone.

More of the calls you want, less of the ones you don’t. Block unwanted callers in iPhone. ✋ pic.twitter.com/ddzkXHZ18L — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) January 14, 2017

You have the option of also changing a few settings on your phone to block your number. You will either show up as blocked, private or with No caller ID on the receiver’s phone. Go to Settings then go to your Message Settings on your phone, scroll down to Block Numbers and then click on “Caller ID and spam protection” turn off “Show your name and number“.

Some humorous tweets by people from the Twitter community trying to lighten the situation. You might also find yourself learning some useful information from the platform.

Fun fact: if someone calls you and it says “No Caller ID” it’s someone on your contact list. If it says “Unknown” then it’s an unsaved number. — Brittney (@brittsus) January 13, 2021

You’ll block someone’s number only for them to call you on No Caller ID https://t.co/J97KyKzMAS — MVB ♛ (@MVB2207) April 20, 2020

If your phone doesn’t have an option to block your number then you can directly call your cell carrier and make a request to block your number. they will guide you on how to block your number through their app. To unblock your number just dial *82 before the number you want to call.

It is always better to be on the side of caution and takes steps to protect your privacy. Don’t be a victim of unnecessary spam calls, messages, and malware. Install anti-malware software before it is too late, stay ahead of any possible attack. Read further to know more on how to protect your phone here.