How to manage subscription on iPhone

Most Apple subscriptions automatically renew unless you manually change them. You are eligible to keep a paid subscription till the end of the next billing date if you cancel the subscription. If you are in the middle of a free trial period then make sure to cancel the subscription at least 24 hours before the next billing date or you will be charged for the next month as well. You will likely lose the subscription immediately for a free trial, unlike the paid subscription. If you are interested in canceling your subscription here are some things to keep in mind, read further to know more.

How to cancel a Subscription on iPhone

Go to Settings Click on your Profile Then go to Subscriptions Click on the subscription you need to manage Click Cancel Subscription, You can choose the subscriptions you would like to keep and the ones you would like to cancel. If you don’t see ‘cancel’ the subscription has already been canceled and you won’t be charged again.

You will also be able to view your active and expired subscriptions which are linked to your Apple ID, you can edit out your subscriptions there too. If you would like to know how to subscribe out of some accounts on your Mac here is how.

How to Cancel Subscription on your Mac

Go to the App Store app Sign in to your account by tapping on the icon on the bottom of the sidebar of your screen Go to Subscription, when you scroll down the menu that pop-ups on your screen. Click Manage Edit out the subscriptions you would like to cancel Finally, tap Cancel Subscriptions, if you do not see the options it means that you have already subscribed out of those.

Want to know more on how to manage your subscription on all your Apple devices, read more here.

Can you find, manage or cancel your subscriptions easily on your iPhone with IOS13? It’s easier than on IOS12, but still useful knowing. This video guides you through how to cancel subscriptions PLEASE SHARE https://t.co/9Ym5cjMjEh #howto #iphone #apple #subscriptions pic.twitter.com/a7RXgMpMKg — All things technical (@techguru_jp) February 13, 2020

You can change your subscription status through your PC as well, just log onto your Apple account and navigate from there.