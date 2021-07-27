How to hide and delete hidden apps on iPhone

You don’t have to scroll through endless pages to stumble upon your app, you can now find it all in one location. Easily store all your apps in one location in the App Library in iOS 14. The App library helps you store all your apps in one single location instead of randomly across pages. Customize your phone to make it user-friendly and accessible. Know how to hide apps on your iOS 14 devices and higher, read further to know more.

How to hide apps in iOS 14

Press and hold your home screen until you see apps move in their place Tap on the app you would like to remove from the page Press Remove app You will see a pop-up mentioning whether you want to Move (name of the app) to the library or delete the app Tap Move to App Library

Now that we have cleared how to hide apps let’s see how to delete hidden apps. After you’ve edited your app page, you’ll be alerted and new downloads will show up in the Recently Added section of the App Library. For now, the default is for new app downloads to also show up on your home screen which you can change in the Settings app.

Neat little iOS 14 feature… You can hide/unhide different pages on your iPhone Means you could have a page full of work apps which you hide on weekends and replace with ‘weekend apps’ pic.twitter.com/h3cGWkSrZ9 — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) June 24, 2020

How to delete Hidden apps from the App Library

Again press and hold your home screen until the apps move in place Click on the app you wish to delete Press Remove app Now when you see the pop-up mentioning whether you want to move to the library or delete press delete. Finally, you will have successfully removed the app.

If you would like to know how to download apps to your App Library on your iOS 14 devices, read further.

How to download apps to your App Library

Go to Settings Press your home screen Press App library If you would like to receive notifications and alerts just toggle on, Show in App Library under the Notification Badges option.

Keep your iPhone organized and clutter-free. Nobody wants their phone display or home screen to be an eyesore put all the necessary apps in an App Library. Know more on how to declutter your phone and more by clicking here.