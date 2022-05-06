Hitman 3 Game Director Will Lead Crysis 4 Development

With Crysis 4 currently in development, Crytek has announced that Hitman 3’s game director will lead the fourth chapter of Crysis. Crytek announced this week that Crytek has hired Hitman 3 game director to lead the development of Crysis 4. One of IO Interactives’ top talents has joined Crytek to develop the next Crysis game.

As director of Hitman 3, Matthias Engström has just joined the team. This week, Crysis 4 could be a few years away, but Crytek Studios didn’t give a release date, window, or year. Crytek CEO Avni Yerli said in a blog post detailing the announcement that Crysis 4 is still in early development, and it will be a while before fans expect anything. Crytek Studios CEO Avni Yerli said in a post that the team is working on a “true next-gen shooter” and that they are “very excited about the future of the game.”

As for Mattias Engström’s experience, he started working as a Level Designer at Ubisoft. His work was involved in the creation of both Assassin’s Creed: Revelations and Far Cry 3. Later, he moved to IO Interactive, where he worked as a Level Designer on the first two Hitman reboot. He later got promoted as a Game Director and was leading the development of Hitman 3.

Along with the announcement, Crytek said it continues to recruit new talent to join them on Crysis 4, including an art director, game designer, and others. In addition to the announcement, Crytek also posted a job listing exclusive to Crysis 4, indicating that Crytek may step up its development efforts.