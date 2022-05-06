AMD launches it’s Ryzen 5000 based on C-Series CPUs for Chromebooks

AMD has revealed its next-generation Ryzen 5000 C-series CPUs based on Zen 3 architecture for Chromebooks, after the announcement of its Ryzen 6000-series processors for business laptops last month.

The new AMD Chromebook CPUs, which will be the successors of the Ryzen 3000 C-series processors, is projected to deliver considerable performance and power consumption improvements in the Chromebook sector.

AMD Ryzen 5000 C-Series CPUs Launched Officially

AMD has introduced the new Ryzen 5000 C-series CPUs for future Chrome OS-powered devices in an official press release. The Ryzen 7, 5, and 3 CPU lines have four new CPUs, including the world’s first high-performance octa-core x86 processor for Chromebooks, according to the firm.

The new Ryzen 5000 C-series line includes the Ryzen 7 5825C, which has an 8-core and 16-thread design, as well as the Ryzen 5 5625C, which has a 6-core and 12-thread design. There are two Ryzen 3 CPUs available: the 5425C and 5125C, which have a 4-core/8-thread design and a dual-core/4-thread architecture, respectively. All of the CPUs are based on the Zen 3 architecture and have a TDP of 15W and up to 20MB of L2+L3 cache.

AMD Senior Vice President and General Manager, Client Business Unit, Saeid Moshkelani, stated, “AMD is increasing the standard for today’s Chromebooks in terms of display. The Ryzen 5000 C-Series CPUs, with up to eight centers, enable Chromebook users to remain switched off throughout the day without sacrificing execution and efficiency.”

AMD claims that the new Ryzen CPUs for Chromebooks provide up to 67 percent quicker responsiveness and up to 85 percent greater graphics performance than their predecessors.

In terms of battery life, the firm claims that the new CPUs may provide up to 94 percent more battery life for smartphones than competitors. Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth version 5.2 are also supported, allowing for higher wireless rates and low-latency connections.

When it comes to the new Ryzen 5000 C-series CPUs, the firm claims they will be available shortly in Chromebooks from key OEM partners in the consumer, education, and corporate industries.

AMD has also confirmed that the highest-end Ryzen 7 5825C CPU will be available with the HP Elite c645 G2 Chromebook, which is set to be released next month. The chip will also be used in the next Acer Chromebook Spin 514, which will be released later this year as a replacement for last year’s model.

