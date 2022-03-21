Hogwarts Legacy Confirmed For Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch fans no longer have to worry about being left out of the magic of Hogwarts Legacy when Hogwarts Legacy launches later this year. In a Twitter reply from Chandler Wood, community manager for the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy game Wizarding World, led by Avalanche Software, GoNintendo further confirmed that the game is indeed planned for a Nintendo Switch release. While the Hogwarts Legacy team has previously confirmed that Hogwarts Legacy will be available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch gamers only picked up after Sony’s State of Play presentation. At 20 minutes long (including 14 minutes of pure PS5 gameplay from the Potter prequels), the Hogwarts Legacy State of the game gives us the best look at Hogwarts’ legacy as fans of the wizarding world wait and see. long time to come.

Harry Potter fans took another look at the single-player role-playing game in a 14-minute demo, revealing that the game is coming to all platforms, including the Nintendo Switch, over the holidays. Nintendo Switch is listed among the platforms on which the game will be available, with the Switch icon displayed next to the PlayStation icons at the bottom of the website with Xbox, and PC.

In the game, players will play as a rookie in an award-winning school of witchcraft and magic. Players will experience student life at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the 1800s as they embark on a perilous journey to uncover the hidden truth of the wizarding world. A new Hogwarts student in the late 1800s, you will be able to choose your home; Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or Slytherin; and be at the center of our magical adventure in the same world as the Harry Potter books. The player will be able to choose their home at Hogwarts and attend classes at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, as well as explore an open world consisting of locations including the Forbidden Forest and the village of Hogsmeade. The action will take place not only in the castle itself: the Forbidden Forest and the village of Hogsmeade are just two other places that you will visit during the game.

We don't have anymore details right now except to confirm that yes, Hogwarts Legacy is coming to the Switch. — Chandler Wood (@FinchStrife) March 18, 2022

During our stay at Hogwarts, your characters’ abilities will increase as they master powerful spells, brew potions, and collect magical plants to take on deadly enemies. Players will increase their magical abilities by mastering spells, brewing potions, taming magical beasts, and more. Along the way, your Sims will meet new friends to accompany them, interact with the Hogwarts faculty itself, and face dangers that could threaten the future of magic.

Sony’s State of Play Livestream gave a lot of information about the estate. Especially the fact that there are no microtransactions in Hogwarts Legacy, and finding it’s not just coming to next-gen consoles on Xbox and PS5, but also on Nintendo Switch. While Hogwarts Legacy Switch port obviously won’t perform as well as the PlayStation 5 version shown at the event, many expect it to perform as well as The Witcher 3, which surprises gamers at the launch who expected it to come out as a result of Serious performance issues. The review video details the gameplay, including character customization and the various spells, adventures, quests, locations, and characters players will encounter as Hogwarts students.