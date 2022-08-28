This guide focuses on how to use charged TM in Pokemon Go. When used, a Charged Attack is changed into a random move that a selected Pokemon has the ability to learn. Pokemon typically have a charged move as their strongest attack, so if you are tired of your current one, the Charge TM function allows you to switch to a new one. Charged or Rapid TMs will never teach the Pokemon the same moves that they already have.

In the Pokemon GO universe, the meaning of Rerolling a Move means using a TM (Technical Machine) to obtain a new move for a selected Pokemon, this could be either a new Quick Move or Charged Move depending on what kind of Tech Machine you are using in the process. To use a TM, go to your Items, find the Charged TM, and click. Now select the Pokémon you wish to apply the Charged move for, and you’ll be prompted to confirm the action

Getting the best move for one of the strongest Pokemon in Pokemon Go is a great way to use Elite TMs. Elite TMs in Pokemon GO are incredibly useful items, which allow Trainers to modify the Pokemons Quick or Charge moves into a preferred move, rather than the standard TMs which modify them randomly. You may change the Charged Attack on Pokemon with the Charged TM to the Random Attack that the Pokemon may have learned, or you may choose one attack from among all that a Pokemon may have learned using an Elite Charged TM.

These items are different than normal TMs, which teach a Fast or Charge attack to your Pokemon randomly, and cannot teach moves that are unique to events. While normal charged TMs switch the charge attack to the Pokemon of your choice at random, elite charged TMs allow you the ability to select a particular attack that you wish, saving a great deal of time and resources.

The second big advantage to Elite Charged TMs is that you get to train attacks that are not accessible anymore, such as Heritage Moves which are exclusive to the day of community, which are usually the best attacks that Mons could have learned. These pokemon are better off than most when they get their best-charged moves from Elite Charged TMs (Shadow pokemon will be included since players are allowed to delete Suppress in special circumstances).

You can see generated moves in battle; a little circle near the bottom of the screen containing your Pokemon’s Charged Attack name fills up a little bit each time you use one Fast Attack. Reaching max CP just under Ultra Leagues limit in Pokemon GO, using Lock-On as a Fast Attack allows Registeel to rapidly recharge Charged moves such as Flash Cannon and Focus Blast.