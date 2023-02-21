Despite being a part of China, Hong Kong plans to unban crypto trading for retailers. This was possible because the city falls under a special administrative zone in the country and has different rules and regulations. However, there will still be a lot of restrictions even after retailers are again allowed to trade crypto. For example, allowing only the top crypto like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and some others to be traded. At the same time, banning crypto companies that do not follow their rules and regulations.

Hong Kong plans to unban crypto trading for retailers

The regulators of the city proposed a relaxation of their strict rules of restricting crypto trading for retailers on 20th February 2023. It sparked a debate in the city’s legislature, and the lawmakers of Hong Kong lobbied to restrict the same in 2022. The primary reason why the Kong Kong authorities are reconsidering their decision to ban trading is that investors are moving to offshore platforms for the same. This not only hides things from the government but also increases the risk for investors who are dependent on unregulated platforms. On the contrary, platforms that operate in Hong Kong need to be approved by the SEC and thus will be much safer for the retailers.

The city plans to become a crypto hub

Recently, the largest Southeast Asian bank, DBS, also announced recent plans to enter Hong Kong and offer their crypto services. For the same, they will need to acquire a license beforehand. Hong Kong is working hard to ensure there are proper licensing rules that companies need to comply with to operate in the country. They have also made it mandatory so no unregulated platform could offer their services to Hong Kong’s citizens.

The city’s SFC is working to balance market development and investor protection perfectly. This is why only the tokens with large market caps will be the only ones available to retail crypto investors. For anything else, the crypto exchange needs to present a proper case as to why they want to offer something to the investors.

What are your thoughts as Hong Kong plans to unban crypto trading for retailers? And do you think that this was a much-needed move? Let us know in the comments below. And, if you found our content informative, do share it with your family and friends.

Also Read: World Wide Web inventor calls crypto ‘dangerous.’