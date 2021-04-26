HOW DATA SCIENCES ARE INFLUENCING THE WORLD?

Any organization’s data is a valuable asset. Every day, companies use data and analytics to improve efficiencies, gain deeper organizational insights, and eventually produce more sales. Data science’s influence, on the other hand, extends well beyond the business world and is assisting in the resolution of some of humanity’s most pressing problems.

Data science is being used not only as a business method, but also for the common benefit of society, from avoiding blindness to managing drug and alcohol abuse to combating poverty. We’ll look at the some of the particular areas where world’s major industries concentrate their efforts in order to make better data-driven decisions.

Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector:

The COVID-19 pandemic has been raging for months and is expected to continue for some time. People need support to remain as healthy as they can for as long as they can during this continuing crisis. Such activities are made possible by data science and related technologies, which play a critical role in global security.

Data collection is important for developing successful policies to stop the virus’s spread. Politicians would be unable to implement effective preventive measures if they are unaware of how COVID-19 is spreading in their region. On the other hand, if they turn to data scientists, they can get the information they need to make educated decisions.

Data science may go beyond recommending medical alternatives to demonstrating whether or not existing ones are effective. Authorities must monitor data as they begin to introduce new approaches to see if these methods are effective. More definitive answers on what is and isn’t working can be found with better data analytics.

Tackling Global Warming:

When it comes to climate change, the world is at a crossroads. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), carbon dioxide emissions must drop by around 45 percent from 2010 levels to avoid irreversible harm to our earth. According to the World Economic Forum, Data will help to make this happen. The concept is that combining several, overlapping data initiatives – including two satellite launches to monitor climate change from space – would provide a more complete image of the planet’s current state. The data from these satellites, when paired with data from organizations tracking deforestation and other on-the-ground facts, will help us address the big questions about climate change – and add insight to how global supply chains affect the world.

Empowering the Developing World:

There are several programmes aimed at assisting developing countries in using analytics, but a lack of infrastructure and a small amount of data make it difficult for them to succeed. That could change in the near future. At the moment, developing-world countries are increasingly gathering data on a variety of topics, including weather conditions, disease outbreaks, and day-to-day life. Simultaneously, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook, and Google are all promoting analytics programmes in these areas to ensure that they can make the most of this information. These countries would be much better prepared to increase agricultural production, mitigate the risk of major weather disasters, contain disease outbreaks like Ebola, extend life expectancy, and improve overall quality of life if the programmes are effective.

Fostering Innovation:

With a lot of data, companies can come up with better ideas. Data Scientists contribute to product creativity by evaluating and generating ideas from traditional designs. They examine consumer input and assist businesses in developing products that are ideally aligned with the feedback. Companies make decisions and take appropriate steps in the right direction based on data from consumer reviews. As technology advances, data science will have a greater impact on the environment around us, and in some cases, it could be our best hope for solving some of the world’s most pressing problems.

In current scenario, pursuing a career in data science is a wise decision, not just because it is fashionable and lucrative, but also because data could be the turning point around which the entire economy revolves.

Careers in Data Science are in High Demand

Experts in data science are required in almost every industry, not just technology. In reality, the five largest tech firms in the United States—Google, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Facebook—employ just 0.5 percent of the country’s workforce. However, specialized education is usually needed to break into these high-paying, in-demand positions. Some of the prominent Data Scientist job titles are:

Data Scientist

Data Architect

Data Administrator

Data Analyst

Business Analyst

Data/Analytics Manager

Business Intelligence Manager

Various reputed universities and institutes across the countries are offering emerging specialization programs such as B.Tech Computer Science and Engineering with specialization in Data Science, Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) with specialization in Data Science etc. The aim of such programs is to produce graduates who are well versed with theoretical knowledge and the skill set to address all aspects of creating, managing, processing and converting data to knowledge. The programs encompass Data Science as an interdisciplinary, problem-solving approach that learns to apply scientific techniques to practical problems. It is intensive skill-oriented program with enough practical training for building business models for analytics. Students graduating from such program will have significantly more depth and breadth in the broad area of Data Science. The curriculums of the programs are designed in close collaboration with industry which includes in-demand tools and technologies.



Author: Dr. Dileep Kumar Singh Head, JLU-School of Engineering & Technology, Jagran Lakecity University, Bhopal (M.P.)