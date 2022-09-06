How is the Meta takeover affecting Instagram?

By now, you might have all heard about the Facebook rebrand meta and the changes it has brought; this article will focus on how the rebrand has affected Instagram and how it will continue to do so.

In this piece, we will talk about the basics of the rebrand and how it came about and work our way upwards.

The Facebook Rebrand

The whole reason for the Meta brand was to give the spotlight to the meta-universe. The idea was kept under wraps ever since it was formed; this meant the small groups of employees that were involved had to sign NDA’s to make sure the parts of the project were not leaked; this was understandable because facebook was under quite a lot of pressure and backlash with the leaked internal documents.

What is the Metaverse?

The metaverse is unquestionably the “new internet,” and from what we have seen, it is hard to give it a particular definition. Metaverse, from what we have seen, is a shared virtual realm where the virtual realities of the physical and digital worlds collide, similar to a 3D internet or cyberspace. Technologies like virtual reality, augmented reality, the internet of things, artificial intelligence, etc., make it possible. However, it is device-independent, which means it is always present whether or not you are in the metaverse; it exists without you existing in it.

“The metaverse” can refer to augmented reality, which blends elements of the digital and real worlds, and virtual reality, which is characterised by persistent virtual environments that continue to exist even when you’re not playing.

How Meta effects Instagram

By now, you might have noticed Instagram becoming more and more video-centric; this might be because it’s been trying to become trendier and compete with the Gen Z favourite platform Tiktok.

In recent times just like meta introducing feed, Instagram has been launching new features, especially for creators. Meta plans on unveiling new capabilities for Instagram that make working together, creating, and sharing reels more enjoyable and straightforward this means collaborations are going to get easier helping one to widen their niche… In order to improve how you collaborate with your favourite creators and friends to share Instagram Stories, this means introducing tools such as remixes to enhance the experience.

Mr Zuckerberg has revealed that Meta is testing a specific area on Instagram where creators may get recognized and compensated for their work. This is part of Meta’s ambition to soon monetize its creators like its competitor Tiktok. According to Meta, brands can publish fresh relationship ideas on the creator marketplace. A brand can send a proposition to a creator with the details, containing details about deliverables and payment when they have found one with whom they want to collaborate. A collaboration messaging folder will be present, according to Meta. Instagram DMs are going to the place of communication and interaction where creators and brands can go through their offers and projects and develop a fruitful collaboration.

Sensitive controls

With Instagram growing at the pace it is, adult content and sensitive content are sure to make its ways into it; Instagram’s new sensitive control measures safeguard teens and kids from unwanted content.

Sensitive Content Control will therefore apply to all areas where suggestions are given. The quantity of sensitive content and accounts you see in Search, Reels, Insta Videos Accounts You Might Follow, Hashtag Pages, In-Feed Recommendations, and Explore can significantly influence your mental health. They also use the same technology to enforce Instagram’s suggestions on the Search and Hashtag pages. Everyone will soon be able to access this update.

Teens have the “Standard” and “Less” options under the sensitivity content control. Under-16-year-old new users on Instagram will instantly be placed in the “Less” state. We’ll send a prompt to teenagers who are already using Instagram.

The drawbacks

Meta has been trying to do everything all at once, which means the takeover of Instagram. Innovate rather than copy, and stand out rather than trying to be more TikTok than the original if Instagram wants to appeal to a native Gen Z. For a brand to be authentic, it must uphold its ideals; simple copying is no longer sufficient. Gen Z appreciates authenticity and values it.

Because of this, it’s possible that Meta’s main issue isn’t the economy or even the metaverse, which is a concern, but somewhat that it may have lost the essence of each of its brands due to a concentration on engagement growth rather than user experience. People will move on to other experiences if the first one does not arouse their desire. That critical lesson anyone can learn from the incredibly meta brands is that to be successful and gain engagement, the brand at its core needs to create value first and foremost.