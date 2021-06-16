How Live Casino Technology Works

Earlier casinos were considered unreliable gaming spots where players thought twice before supplying their personal information to a non-recognizable machine. But with the advent of several tools and technology, casinos have leveled up their game to win the players’ trust. So, players can entrust their sensitive information to its technology without any hesitation.

The live casinos have a variety of technological systems that ease the gaming experience of each player. They help players receive an incredibly authentic experience that lets them play there without any disturbances. So, let us look at the many live casino technologies that make our experiences enjoyable and safe.

Why Is Live Casino Technology So Famous?

The emergence of live casinos has transformed the game like no other. Now, casinos can allow their players to play live from their remote locations in no time. This real-time game is flexible and allows all casinos to welcome players online by simply taping on to the live streaming technology. The best part about playing such casinos is that they let a dealer operate in an identical form to provide convenience and reliability. These live casinos thus continue to grow in popularity because they provide diverse and practical technology.

The technology used in these casinos allows players to play the game online and have a safe experience forever. That is why many popular casinos are now running their live streaming technology to connect with the players even from a distance. So, within minutes, the entire system turns into an abode of excitement and entertainment for you. These are also quite effortless, which attracts diverse players in a minimal time frame.

Whatever actions the dealer takes is quickly transformed into data. This is done by Optical character recognition (OCR) during the game. The specialized cameras and the OCR system help us keep track of all the dice, cards, and money we want to see. You will also be able to see the results of each game on the screen for an added experience of comfort. Since OCR is so functional, it helps the players have an interactive gaming experience without compromise.

The OCR also records data that helps it to announce the winners and the losers after some time. These live-dealer games are quite fast-pacing today.

The Important Live Casino Technology

Specialized Cameras

Thanks to the latest technology of powerful cameras that allow us to see the live stream carefully without any inconvenience. The clarity is brilliant and thus will enable us to make more accurate decisions for the game. With these cameras, it becomes easier for us to rely on live feeds. Generally, one roulette table comprises three specialized cameras. It is present in the shot of the table and the wheel. And the third camera is hidden in the picture display. So, it helps you to enjoy a safe casino experience without wasting any time at all.

Game Control Unit

Every table in the live casino session has a game control unit. This is what makes it possible to encode the video that is broadcasted from the studio. So, it is responsible for connecting you to real-world casino gaming. Since it allows the dealers to precisely conduct every game, it is one of the most significant components. So, if you want to play a live game without the GCU, it is not possible. Although it is no bigger than a medium-sized box, it can be a valuable tool in the casino for everyone. So, it is a timeless technology here.

Wheel

Most live casinos also contain a wheel that depends upon the game you play. Many casinos have built-in sensors in these wheels and manage the casino software interface too. That is why where the ball is positioned can be easily tracked down. This helps the players online to see the spin carefully without any inconvenience. So, you may want to focus on that. In every roulette session you play, wheels will do their job quickly to give you an easy experience playing your favorite game on time.

Monitor

The monitor is another fascinating technology that helps track what the players can view on their screens. So, if you do not want to be seen, it is best to choose an alternate position for seating. But the monitor is not just important to you. It is equally significant to the dealer. It allows them to keep track of the bets and those that are closed. It also enables the dealers to view the players that are playing online. So, they interact with each other, as there is a live chat option. Thus, in case of any problems, the issue can be resolved at the earliest.

What Are The Technical Requirements To Play The Game?

Live casino technology has improved significantly. However, the player too should have a stable internet connection to play the game without any inconvenience. This will allow the live streaming to occur in a smooth-sailing process for both the dealer and the player. So, even if your desktop device cannot cover all the tech demands required, you can still enjoy incredible live gaming sessions in your comfort. As per your requirements, you must opt for these:

2GHz CPU Dual Core processor or above

4GB RAM

1024 x 768 Minimum Screen Resolution

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GT 8500

Vertex Shader: 4.0

Pixel Shader: 4.0

Free Disk Space: 2 GB

Dedicated Video RAM: 256 MB

Windows 7 SP1 64-Bit

PPAPI Flash version

Android 5.0 or higher and iOS 9

If you want a more smooth experience without any disturbance, here’s what you need:

2.5 GHz CPU Quad Core processor

8 GB RAM

Windows 10 64-Bit

iOS 12 or later or Android 5.0

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 Video Card

Vertex Shader: 5.0

Pixel Shader: 5.0

Free Disk Space of nearly 4 GB

Dedicated Video RAM of 2048 MB

Conclusion

Live casino technology is a lot of fun. Make sure you have your hands on these technological requirements to enjoy a smooth-sailing live casino game forever.