How rich is Satoshi Nakamoto, creator of Bitcoin?

Satoshi Nakamoto is the creator of Bitcoin and is now among the richest individuals globally. But since we still don’t know whether he is an individual or a group of people, we consider the first one for the sake of this article. So, how did he get this rich? When he made Bitcoin, of the 21 million units that could ever be in existence, 1.1 million were held by him. This is a rough estimate as there is no solid proof of the number of Bitcoins that he has. But considering the 1.1 million amount and the current price of Bitcoin, his net wealth is about $66 billion. And this puts him among the top 20 richest individuals globally.

The wealth of Satoshi Nakamoto

The Bitcoin project went live in 2009 and was one of the biggest financial turnovers as we know now. At the time, Nakamoto helps around 750k to 1.1 million of them by mining them in the early days of launch. It is also reported that Nakamoto held on to his coins and never used them. At the same time, he also has several other cryptocurrencies under his holdings. This included the $650 million in Bitcoin cash, $250 million in Bitcoinsv, and 1.1 million Bitcoin gold. All this combined definitely puts him in line with Michael Bloomberg, Jim Walton, and others among the top 20 wealthiest globally. And if the prediction for Bitcoin’s prices and Satoshi’s holdings are accurate in a few years, he could become the wealthiest person on the planet.

Just a few months back, Satoshi wasn’t even in the top 100 list of the richest people on the planet. But the phenomenal growth of Bitcoin has now made him very rich. I wish we could find who he was and actually talk to him. The guy didn’t even know what he was making will make him a billionaire in just 10 years. In fact, not just a billionaire, among the richest on the planet.

Bitcoin price targets

From $100k to $500k in a year, we have got all kinds of bullish price predictions of Bitcoin. But realistically speaking, I don’t think $500k is happening this year. Though, in 3-5 years, it is definitely on the cards. All this considering that the government doesn’t crack down on Bitcoin before it comes to replacing the dollar. At this price point, it will also become the most valuable asset globally. Satoshi Nakamoto has a very high chance of becoming the first trillionaire if the price of Bitcoin scales 20x in the next 10 years or so. The growth in the stability of the coin also makes this price target much more achievable.

What are your thoughts on Satoshi Nakamoto becoming the richest person on earth? And how much time do you think will be required before that happens?

