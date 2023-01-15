How Streamlining Contact Center Operations Increases ROI

Running a business costs money, and it’s important to know that everything you invest in your business is providing you with a return. Having a high ROI tells you that your plan for running your business is effective, although you can always make improvements to further increase your ROI. One of those improvements is streamlining your business operations, starting with your contact center.

Is your contact center efficient enough?

How efficient is your contact center? When your customers reach out to your business for support or to get answers to simple questions, are they served well? Do they get answers and solutions fast? Most importantly, it is easy for your customer service team to provide customers with support?

An efficient contact center will increase your ROI in two important ways:

You’ll have happy, satisfied customers who will become loyal customers and tell others about your business.

You’ll have happy and productive support agents who aren’t wasting payroll dollars searching for answers or feeling burned out.

You need an AI-powered contact center

If there’s anything about your support process that needs improvement, making some changes can increase your ROI, provided you use the right tools. Contact Center AI is one of those tools. In today’s world, you really need AI-powered software to provide top-notch customer service, and when it comes to your contact center, AI has plenty to offer.

AI helps you streamline contact center operations

A contact center powered by artificial intelligence (AI) might sound like advanced technology, but it’s actually quite common. It’s been around in one form or another for decades, but it wasn’t very useful until now.

Here’s how AI helps to streamline your contact center operations:

1. AI automates self-help options

AI can be used to manage your initial customer interactions by offering self-help options. For instance, when a customer asks a question through your chatbot, the system will either answer their question if it’s basic enough, or provide them with self-help options.

Most people want self-help options and actually prefer finding their own answers over talking to a live person. According to one study, 67% of people said they prefer self-service over talking with a live representative.

Customers prefer self-service options because they feel it’s faster and more convenient. Most of the time, that’s true – self-service is faster, but only when your support system provides accurate and relevant options. This is where AI comes into play. A contact center powered by AI will provide far more relevant options to self-service inquiries because the system will always be learning from input and feedback over time.

2. AI optimizes workforce management

Your support team will be more productive when they don’t have to struggle to help customers. Automation helps to optimize workflow in several ways. For instance, certain tasks in your agents’ workflows are automatically handled by the system, which reduces the amount of tedium your agents need to perform each day.

AI also works to combine data from various sources and provides that data in a single dashboard for your agents. Unified data will help them provide outstanding customer service by having all the right information at their fingertips.

AI can also be used to implement ticket deflection, which reduces your agents’ workloads and increases the level of support they provide to other customers. For example, when your chatbot recommends self-service options to customers, they’re less likely to open a ticket if they find answers. This frees up your agents to take care of urgent issues, and they won’t be in a rush to get through their daily queue.

The benefits of an AI-powered contact center are numerous

AI-powered software is an excellent addition to your contact center system, especially when your software integrates data from multiple sources. You want your AI system to learn from all data that comes from every aspect of your support system.

In the past, it was enough to have a friendly and knowledgeable customer support team, but today it’s not enough. To keep up with the support needs of today’s customers, you need the power of AI.

Boost your ROI with AI-powered contact center software

Do you want your business to be more profitable? Are you looking for ways to boost ROI? While there are numerous ways to make your business more profitable, you can increase your ROI just by streamlining your contact center operations. Considering the positive impact on customers, it’s a great place to start.