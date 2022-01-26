How technology has changed the way we bet on cricket

The history of cricket is well documented and takes us back to the late 1600s when the sport was born in the southeast of England. However, cricket did not have a road paved to success just yet and only started dominating the world of sports in the late 1900s and 2000s. To say that cricket dominates the world of sport is an understatement actually, as the game is undisputedly regarded as the number 2 sport that is watched at bet on in the world. Following football of course, but also worth noting surpassing sports such as Formula 1, tennis, and even horse racing. That is how powerful cricket has become, the uprising of a sport that went from unnoted to stardom. Today, we delve deeper into why cricket has become so popular. To why technology has dumped on us a new set of eyes on how to view, watch, follow, bet and cherish cricket more. So let’s delve right in.

The social media phenomenon

We are all aware that social media plays a big part in our lives. We download the latest sports apps on our smartphones, we get the notifications, we join the hype. We also make sure to follow our favorite sports teams on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and nowadays even on TikTok. In the meantime, our hype towards our favorite cricket team rises, we start checking all of the odds of the IPL (Indian Premier League – Cricket), and everywhere we look, surf, or click on, there is something about the beloved sport of cricket. Technology has advanced so fast and so quickly, that now we can keep tabs on any sports that we like, or any sportsperson, and hence we, the punters and the fans of the game get more immersed in the world of cricket, and everything else that leads up to a good tournament. Gone are the days when we needed to open an encyclopedia to get information, and even more, gone are the days that we needed to surf the net to get information on our favorite cricket team. Nowadays many teams have their own dedicated sports applications that will keep you more in check with everything team-related. This is how cool and how accessible cricket is via modern technology.

The rise of betting sites

There are a good amount of betting sites out there that will help you place a bet or two on your favorite cricket team or match. Many top Indian local betting sites are available daily and you can also choose to play either in Indian Rupees or even a dedicated currency of your choice. If you happen to be registering for the first time at a new betting site, you will most probably also land a sportsbook welcome offer where you either snag-free bet slips or either a deposit match on the money that you deposit at the betting site for the first time. Mentioning all of this seems surreal, as we still remember the days that cricket betting would need to be done at a land-based betting shop in your local town. Technology has morphed into a new world and taken us on a ride of luxury. Visiting betting sites, registering, and betting will see you bet on your favorite cricket team and also scoop bonuses and promotions in the process. Dare we say that technology has made betting on sports in general, and also cricket a more streamless and more accessible process? Truth be told, yes, whilst before you need to be physically present to place a bet, at a horse race track or a cricket pitch, then the betting world moved to bet via betting establishments, sometimes even casinos, and now, we can bet via the comfort of your own home. You just need a pc/ laptop/ tablet or a smartphone even, and an internet connection. Technology has brought betting at the reach of our fingertips, 24/7 available, any day, anytime, anywhere.

Betting site applications

Betting sites have made betting on cricket quite the adventure, but the next level in technology landed upon us when dedicated mobile applications started being available. You no longer need to log into your go-to sports betting site to get all the odds and place bets, if you have a smartphone, you would just need to make it to your application store, and then you can download the site’s app. This way, you can keep in touch with all the cricket matches and tournaments available, and hence more chances for you to stay in touch and bet on the sport. The other good news is that if you download the dedicated mobile app, you will get all the in site offers, promos, and also any special offers. Apart from this, the dedicated mobile app will provide you with an immersive gaming and betting experience, again, available at your fingertips anytime you feel like placing a cricket bet.

Cricket matches on TV

Many people associate cricket with a sport that has been present in India for years, and indeed the sport is beloved in mother India. There were times and years when we could only catch cricket news on sports websites. Cricket was not as strong a sport as it is today and its online presence was quite limited. Having said that, many people still followed cricket and tournaments that would happen, with the lucky ones even making it to the cricket pitch for the live games. However, the massive boom that cricket needed did come along when TV stations and sports channels kicked off a campaign in boosting cricket. The best cricket games in India started to make it to our TV screens, and more and more cricket news was being broadcasted on TV stations. This is how cricket started its way to our hearts, and this was the start of a love affair between the sport of cricket and technology. After that, the sports shops came along, then the viewing of live sports games on the internet, then the betting sites, and finally the dedicated social media channels and applications.

Who would have thought that cricket would become the star of sports? Yet it did, and betting on the games has never been easier. What we always suggest that you do is to make it to bookmaker sites and read more about how cricket betting works. A good place to start is always to have some knowledge about the game, and then you can formulate and execute your betting strategy with ease. Reading and understanding odds is also crucial, hence we always suggest that you take notice of various sites, compare and get the best deal that suits your cricket betting. Technology has made cricket reachable for us all, and placing that cricket bet and scooping wins has never been sweeter.