In the rapidly changing field of artificial intelligence, OpenAI unveiled ChatGPT-4, its most impressive product to date. GPT-4 is a major improvement over GPT-3.5, including multimodal capabilities and outperforming it in terms of strength. GPT-4 is different from its predecessors in that it can analyse voice, picture, and text. For instance, it can provide a suitable textual or spoken response after receiving an image or voice command as part of a prompt. It can also create visuals and reply to spoken commands with its voice.

The most recent iteration of OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4 model has a number of additional capabilities, such as support for 26 languages and picture recognition. Nevertheless, customers are compelled to use the subpar ChatGPT 3.5 model because these functionalities are hidden behind a fee.

With support for 26 languages, GPT-4 is the most versatile and adaptive model available from OpenAI. Although ChatGPT-4 is only available to ChatGPT Plus users for $20 a month, this tutorial reveals how to get access for free.

Let’s examine 3 methods for getting free access to ChatGPT-4!

Method 1: Use Bing to Access ChatGPT for Free

The procedure of using Microsoft’s Bing search engine and its integrated ChatGPT-4 features to access Chat GPT 4 for free on Bing is simple. To get the most out of ChatGPT-4 on Bing at no cost, take these steps:

Go to Bing : Go to https://www.bing.com/, the official Bing website. Talk Now : Search Bing for the “Chat now” function. This may be shown very clearly on the home page or in a dedicated ChatGPT-4 section. Change to Creative Mode : After logging into the chat window, select the “Creative” mode. In particular, the ChatGPT-4 model is used in this mode to generate answers. Pose Queries : With the Creative mode turned on, begin posing queries or offering guidance. With the aid of its sophisticated language understanding, ChatGPT-4 will interpret your input and provide responses. Use of the Bing App : Consider downloading and installing the Bing app on your smartphone for a more flexible experience. To gain unrestricted access to ChatGPT-4, activate the “GPT-4” toggle within the app. Multimodal Capabilities : Check out ChatGPT-4’s multimodal features on Bing. You can use ChatGPT-4’s capability to produce responses from both text and visual cues by uploading images straight to Bing.

Method 2: ChatGPT-4 on Nat.dev is Used

It’s simple to get access to ChatGPT-4 for free on Nat.dev, the website created by GitHub’s former CEO, Nat Friedman. Here’s how to utilise ChatGPT-4 on Nat.dev for free, step-by-step:

Go to Nat.dev : Launch a web browser and go to https://nat.dev/ to access the Nat.dev website. Create an account : If you’re a new user, create a Nat.dev account by entering your phone number and email address. To establish your account, go with the signup process. Access Settings : After registering, navigate to the Nat.dev platform’s right panel and select the settings area. Modify Model to GPT-4 : Find the “Model” modification option in the settings. To directly access the most recent ChatGPT model version, set the model to “GPT-4.” Playground Tab : Open the Nat.dev platform and select the “Playground” tab. This is where you enter your questions or commands to communicate with ChatGPT-4. Pose inquiries : Start posing queries or offering advice under the Playground tab. You can use ChatGPT-4 for free on Nat.dev, but be aware that there can be a cap on the amount of inquiries you can submit in a given period of time. Try It Out : Play around with ChatGPT-4 and see what languages it can generate by using the Playground. Users can gain hands-on experience with the newest language models at Nat.dev.

Method 3: Use Merlin’s ChatGPT-4 for Free

Using Merlin, an AI-powered Chrome plugin, to access ChatGPT-4 for free is a simple process. This is a detailed tutorial on using ChatGPT-4 on Merlin without cost:

Go to the Merlin Chrome Extension Page. Go to https://merlin-extension.com/ to access the official Merlin Chrome extension page after opening your browser. Include in Chrome : To install the Merlin Chrome extension, click the “Add to Chrome” button. For initial setup, adhere to any on-screen guides or directions. Secure the Extension : Find the extension menu in your browser after it has been added. To make the extension easily accessible, click the pin symbol next to Merlin. Launch the Merlin Add-on : Use a search engine or go to any website. Using keyboard keys or clicking its icon, tap the Merlin extension icon. Select GPT-4 : Choose “GPT-4” from the dropdown menu of the extension to direct Merlin to utilise ChatGPT-4 in particular. It should be noted that GPT-4 employs 10 queries at once, whereas Merlin offers 51 free searches. Turn on Web Access : Next the GPT-4 selection, there’s an online access enable option. If you’d like, activate this option to increase Merlin’s functionality. Launch Interaction : Select GPT-4 and launch an interactive dialogue with Merlin. Use text-based questions or prompts, and Merlin—powered by ChatGPT-4—will produce answers based on the data.

In summary, having free access to Chat GPT 4 unlocks a plethora of opportunities. Through experimentation with various approaches and adherence to industry best practices, users can fully use this state-of-the-art AI technology.

FAQs

In what ways does ChatGPT-4 differ from ChatGPT-3?

The primary distinction between ChatGPT-3 and ChatGPT-4 is that the latter is far more sophisticated and able to provide responses that are both accurate and varied. It can respond to cues in a wide range of domains because it was trained on a much bigger language model. All things considered, ChatGPT-4 is a major improvement over previous versions of these models.

How can I maximise the benefits of ChatGPT-4?

ChatGPT-4 can be used to write, plan, conduct research, and translate content according to your workflow or requirements. It can act as your companion in everyday tasks.