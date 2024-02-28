2nd Edition Collections and Recovery Summit hosted at the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at Sheraton, Riyadh on the 21st and the 22nd of February 2024 by the Future Event Media and Productions, was a huge success in bringing together 400+ top Industry experts from KSA, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain & Egypt to discuss the latest technology and digital transformation strategies to overcome challenges and empower organizations to be future-ready, strengthening operations, increasing productivity, and improving customer experience in the Debt & Loan Collections, Subscriptions & Renewals and Credit systems.

Key topics discussed:

The importance of “Self-Service” Platforms.

Decoding the scope, scale, and challenges of the BNPL.

Understand customer sentiments and preferred channels.

Maintaining a positive customer experience during collections.

Weaving Collections and Recovery into Business Strategy.

The CRS Summit 2024, witnessed visionary leaders delivering explosive insights and groundbreaking ideas that will shape the future of collection space.

Mr. Ayman Al-Wadi, Group Executive Chairman at AW Holding Int. In reference to the great speech given by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said: “ 27 Trillion Riyal Government Investment in 10 years is equivalent to the investment for past 300 years “– by this Mr. Ayman means “there is much need to those projects when it comes to the credit risk, managing its risk, how to give the credit, how much the credit is – we are a great support to the vision of supporting the corporates and economy at the same time”.

Mr. Sachin Agarwal, Chief Business Officer of Creditas Solution states, “like any other industry, technology is making a tactical shift in the Collection Industry. With the help of data analytics and machine learning, we can build solutions that are customizable to one’s financial situation and that is how we are not only able to make a happy customer but also improve the aid of the process. The advent of voice analytics helps us to understand the sentiment of a customer and then decide on the next best course of action. The advent of conversational bots which brings further efficiency to the process. Technology is definitely bringing and repainting the landscape of the Traditional Collections Industry.”

The Conference witnessed a unique Keynote presentation Delivered Mr. Adam Kocsis, Partner & Sales Consulting Director at Loxon, Exclusive Platinum Partner of the Summit. Adam gave a groundbreaking keynote presentation titled as: COLLECTING SMILES – Unlocking the power of Customer Experience in debt collection where he unveiled his perspective of strategizing a customer centric collections business model.

The event was sponsored by several outstanding solution providers –

Exclusive Debt Management Partner – AW Holding

Platinum Partner – Loxon

Official Legal Partner – RAALC

Gold Partners – Levers, Creditas

Silver Partners – GLC (Green Lines Group), Credit Oman, Beveron Technologies, EbixCash Financial Technologies, ARS Consultancy, Taswia Debt Collections

Exhibitor – Cedar Rose

Overall, it was an extraordinary and memorable gathering which included 30+ Speakers, 400+ delegates, and 20+ Global Solution Providers where several thought-provoking discussions around the Credit and Collections Industry, what are the challenges we are facing, and how to overcome them with different strategies.



