How to activate amazon prime offer with airtel

Amazon has partnered with Airtel in India to provide mobile edition rates starting at Rs 89. The mobile-only Amazon Prime video subscription is currently available solely to Airtel users, becoming India Amazon’s first country to provide mobile-only alternatives. Airtel users with access to the Airtel Thanks app may now enjoy a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime video on their mobile device. You will be unable to take advantage of this offer if you already have an Amazon Prime membership or have subscribed to it separately and will be forced to create a new account to redeem it.

According to Airtel’s terms and conditions, users would get access to the whole Amazon Prime video library on their mobile device after purchasing the Amazon Prime mobile edition packs. The video quality will be in SD. Only one person will be able to see it, according to the telco.

Airtel’s Prime Video mobile edition plans cost Rs 89, Rs 131, Rs 299, Rs 349, and Rs 399, respectively. A 30-day Amazon Prime subscription is included in the Rs 131 prepaid plan, which offers full Prime Video access, free expedited delivery, and ad-free music. The Rs 299 prepaid plan includes Prime Video Mobile Edition, unlimited calling, and 1.5 GB each day for a total of 28 days. The Rs 349 prepaid bundle includes 2GB of daily data and is good for 28 days.

How to take advantage of the offer:

Open your Airtel Thanks app and touch the top banner that says “Discover airtelThanks.”

On the Thanks page, if you’re on a qualifying plan, you’ll see an Amazon Prime card.

To start your Amazon Prime subscription, tap “Claim Now” on the Amazon Prime card and then “Proceed” on the following screen.

To complete the sign-up/sign-in procedure, you’ll be sent to Amazon.

If you already have an Amazon account, ‘Sign In’ with your Amazon credentials to begin your Amazon Prime membership, or establish a new account if you don’t have one.

The “Welcome to Amazon Prime” page should now appear, indicating that your Prime subscription has been activated.

Amazon will send you an email to confirm that your Prime subscription has been enabled.

After you’ve activated your Prime membership, you may instantly begin taking advantage of all of the Prime perks.

You may get the Amazon Prime Video app from the Google PlayStore. The Apple AppStore to watch limitless Bollywood and regional blockbusters.

Users with monthly postpaid Infinity plans of Rs.499 or more, as well as Airtel V-Fiber Broadband customers, are eligible for this promotion. Airtel determines who is eligible.