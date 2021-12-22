OnePlus 10 Pro confirms to offer better display compared to OnePlus 9 Pro

One area where OnePlus phones have excelled in recent years has been their displays, and one screen update has already been revealed for the OnePlus 10 Pro. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said on Weibo (a Chinese social media platform) that the OnePlus 10 Pro will employ LTPO 2.0.

Low-temperature polycrystalline oxide, or LTPO, is a display technology that allows for variable refresh rates. It enables for a refresh rate of between a silky smooth 120Hz and merely 1Hz on the OnePlus 9 Pro, with the latter being used to preserve power for static scenarios when a high refresh rate isn’t required.

Lau argues that LTPO 2.0 would provide a smoother screen experience, although he doesn’t elaborate on what he means. Perhaps it will imply a greater maximum refresh rate than 120Hz, or it will vary the refresh rate more smoothly and intelligently as needed, or there will be additional modifications that improve the experience in some manner.

But whatever case may be, it appears to be a significant advance over the already excellent OnePlus 9 Pro screen. We’ll discover out just how remarkable it is soon, as it’s not the first time Lau has divulged information the about OnePlus 10 Pro; he previously stated that the smartphone would be introduced in January.

Details about new display featured for OnePlus 10 Pro

Whereas the usage of LTPO 2.0 will almost certainly improve the OnePlus 10 Pro’s screen in some manner, we don’t expect a significant improvement.

Thus according to leaks, it will sport a 6.7-inch 1440 x 3216 AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, therefore the main screen characteristics may be the same as the predecessor.

Furthermore, many publications have mentioned a 120Hz refresh rate once more, implying that LTPO 2.0 may not even boost the maximum refresh rate.

Meanwhile, a smartphone is much more than the display, and we’ve heard that the OnePlus 10 Pro will come with a redesigned design, support for fast 80W charging, and a strong Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, among other improvements. While it isn’t a game-changer, it is shaping out to be a good improvement from a 4.5-star phone.

Conclusion:

OnePlus 10 Pro definitely would be featuring some new good specifications onboard. Compared to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 8 series, definitely we would see a massive upgrade in terms of specifications and may even camera set up as well. However, details on the new design are still under-wrapped. We shall let you know as things get confirmed officially.

