How to Add Amitabh Bachchan’s Voice on Alexa-Powered Amazon Echo Devices and App

Amazon Alexa, often known as Alexa, is a virtual assistant technology developed by Amazon that was originally utilised in the Amazon Echo smart speaker as well as Amazon Lab126’s Echo Dot, Echo Studio, and Amazon Tap speakers. Voice interaction, music playback, to-do lists, alarms, streaming podcasts, audiobooks, and weather, traffic, sports, and other real-time information, such as news, are all possible.

In early August, Amazon was surprised that users could change the voice of the virtual assistant Alexa. Users can now add the voice of award-winning Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan to Alexa-powered devices. Similar to Alexa wake-up calls, users can ask AmitJi for time and other questions. However, there are some restrictions on using this new feature and it is not offered for free. New language options are supported by Amazon Echo with the Amazon Speaker app for Android. On Amazon Echo Bachchan devices, you can reply in both English and Hindi.

However, the Amazon Android app only offers English options. It’s also important to note that the actor’s voice isn’t as efficient as Alexa’s because users can’t create shopping lists or set reminders. Currently, the “Amit Ji” language option is partially available for Rs 99 instead of Rs 299. Amazon Great Indian Festival sale .. With a few simple steps, you can enable “Amit Ji” audio on supported devices.

On your Android smartphone, open the Amazon app.

Press the microphone icon towards the top of the Amazon Android app, near the Amazon search bar.

Go to the “Alexa!” Amitabh Bachchan-Voice of Alexa’s Celebrity product page. You may also converse with your Echo device. This will send you to the Amazon app’s product page for the device you’re using.

A description of the celebrity voice service may be found on the product page; read it carefully.

To make a payment, simply click the button.

When purchased, tell Alexa on your Amazon echo or Amazon Android app, “Alexa, enable Amit Ji wake word.”

Alexa will now be able to wake up when you utter a command that begins with “Amit Ji.”

If you are dissatisfied with Amit Ji Voice’s limited capabilities, you may contact Amazon Customer Support for a complete refund within three days of purchase. Except for Echo Plus, this function is not available on first-generation Echo devices. This service is also not supported (yet) by the Alexa app for iPhone and Fire TV devices.