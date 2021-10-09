How to convert a PDF file to a Google Doc with or without its original formatting

PDFs are helpful, but they create an issue if you don’t own the file and need to make modifications to it. As a result, turning it to a Google Doc could be a good idea. Just be aware that converting it might result in formatting difficulties, which can be mitigated by converting it to a Word document first.
Here’s what you need to know with that in mind. The following guidelines should be followed in order for your PDF to convert correctly:
- It has to be right-side-up so that you can read it.
- Images should be no more than 2MB in size.
- A simple typeface, such as Times New Roman or Arial, should be used for the text.
- The text should have a minimum height of 10 pixels.
- Any paper, as well as any images contained inside it, should be properly lighted and simple to read
Convert a PDF into Google Doc without formatting
- If necessary, go to drive.google.com and log in to your account.
- To upload your PDF, drag it onto the Drive page. Alternatively, select File Upload from the New menu in the top-left corner of your Drive and then pick your PDF to upload.
- Once the file has been uploaded, right-click it and choose Open with, then Google Docs.
- Converting a PDF to a Google Doc may take a few minutes. It will then show up in your main Drive file area.
Convert a PDF into Google Doc without formatting
When it comes to keeping the formatting of your PDF, Microsoft Word outperforms Google Docs. Of course, having access to Word is required for this to be a viable alternative. And, despite the fact that there is a free version online, this approach does not work with it.
- Open the Microsoft Word programme on your computer.
- Choose Open, then select the PDF you wish to convert.
- After that, a pop-up notice will display. To convert the PDF to a document, click Ok. The document will open in Word once it has been converted.
- Select File, Save As, and then Word document from the drop-down menu. It’s possible that you’ll need to hit Enable editing to get this done.
- Go to Google Drive and open it.
- Choose Upload files from the context menu when you right-click on the folder where you wish to store your work.
- Select your Word document and press the Open button.
- After you’ve uploaded the file to your Google Drive, right-click it and select Open with, then Google Docs.
- Save As Google Docs from the File menu.
You may also use the File menu within a Google Doc to export a Google Doc as a PDF. You may store it to your computer or send it as an email attachment from there.