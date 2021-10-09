How to convert a PDF file to a Google Doc with or without its original formatting

PDFs are helpful, but they create an issue if you don’t own the file and need to make modifications to it. As a result, turning it to a Google Doc could be a good idea. Just be aware that converting it might result in formatting difficulties, which can be mitigated by converting it to a Word document first.



Here’s what you need to know with that in mind. The following guidelines should be followed in order for your PDF to convert correctly:





It has to be right-side-up so that you can read it.

Images should be no more than 2MB in size.

A simple typeface, such as Times New Roman or Arial, should be used for the text.

The text should have a minimum height of 10 pixels.

Any paper, as well as any images contained inside it, should be properly lighted and simple to read

Convert a PDF into Google Doc without formatting





If necessary, go to drive.google.com and log in to your account.

To upload your PDF, drag it onto the Drive page. Alternatively, select File Upload from the New menu in the top-left corner of your Drive and then pick your PDF to upload.

Once the file has been uploaded, right-click it and choose Open with, then Google Docs.

Converting a PDF to a Google Doc may take a few minutes. It will then show up in your main Drive file area.

When it comes to keeping the formatting of your PDF, Microsoft Word outperforms Google Docs. Of course, having access to Word is required for this to be a viable alternative. And, despite the fact that there is a free version online, this approach does not work with it.