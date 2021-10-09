How to send GIFs on Snapchat

Snapchat is one of the most popular messaging apps on the market, with over 249 million daily active users. Instagram has always been a fierce competitor, with the latter even brazenly stealing features from the former.

Instagram, on the other hand, won the race to include GIFs in its stories. Snapchat quickly followed suit, allowing GIF stickers in snaps and chats just a month after the upgrade. We’re going to look at how you can utilise GIFs on Snapchat in this post.’

It’s actually pretty simple to use GIFs with snaps.

Open Snapchat and shoot a photo or video as you normally would.

On the right, tap the sticker symbol.

Look for the GIF sticker that you’re looking for.

To activate the snap, tap on the sticker. You may resize it by dragging it around or pinching it.

You may use the same snap to apply several stickers. Simply drag and drop it on the trashcan symbol to get rid of it.

For Android users

Here’s how to get Gboard if you haven’t already. It’s worth noting that the Gboard will be the default keyboard on most Android instals. If your phone’s manufacturer applied a skin and installed their own keyboard, you’ll need to follow these instructions.

Download the Gboard app from the Google Play Store.

Then tap on Virtual Keyboard in Settings > System > Languages and Input.

Ensure that Gboard is your primary keyboard.

You may also simply launch the Gboard app when it has been installed and it will guide you through the remainder of the procedure. Give it whatever permissions it requests, and you’re done. Here’s how to include GIFs in your Snapchat chats.

To access the keyboard, go to the conversation of the person you want to send the GIF to and press on the text bar.

Select the GIF option.

You’ll be able to witness a slew of animated GIFs. Find the one you want and press it to send it.

For iOS users

Install the Giphy app on your iPhone first, then follow the procedures outlined below.