Certain individuals like to put themselves out there through their main tunes as opposed to summarizing their character in 101 characters.

Indeed, you can have various tunes added to your Facebook profile and can have one melody stuck which will then, at that point, be noticeable right over your Facebook bio.

While we are discussing music on Facebook, we should not fail to remember that you can add music to Facebook stories too. Since supposing that you have the choice of rejuvenating pictures, why not use it?

How to add music to your Facebook profile?

It is essential to take note that the tunes added to your Facebook profile will be set to public, regardless of whether you have confined your presents to be just seen by your companions.

1. Open the Facebook application on Android or iOS.

2. Go to your Facebook profile.

3.Scroll down to the field labelled “What’s on your mind right now.” A “Photographs, Avatars, Life Events” tab is located directly beneath it.

4. Swipe left on it until you see the Music choice and tap on it.

5. Tap on the + symbol at the upper right corner of the Facebook Music page.

6. Search for your main tune and tap on the “Add” button right close to it to add music to your FB profile.

7. If you need to stick a melody, return to the Music page and tap on the triple-spot symbol right close to your main tune.

8. Tap on “Pin to profile”

You will currently see your most-loved tune right over your Facebook bio. Tap on the triple-spot symbol right close to the stuck melody to supplant the tune or unfasten it.

To eliminate music from your Facebook profile, return to the Facebook Music page > Tap on the triple-speck symbol close to the tune and tap on “Erase tune from profile.”

This element is simply accessible to Facebook portable clients. At the end of the day, Facebook work area clients would neither add music to their Facebook be able to profile nor would they be able to see what melodies are added on another person’s profile.

How to add music to Facebook Stories?

Whenever you’ve added a melody to your Facebook profile. Go to the Facebook Music page > Tap on the triple-speck symbol right close to the tune > Tap on “Add to Story.”

One more simple method for adding music to a Facebook story is by following the means beneath —

1. Tap on the “Make story” card on your Facebook landing page

2. Tap on the Music card

3. Search for pretty much nothing and tap on it

4. Choose a photograph from your Gallery or foundation that will oblige your music story

5. Tap on “Offer to Story”

Dissimilar to the music added to a Facebook profile, music stories can be seen in a work area.

Along these lines, that is the way you can tell others of your main tunes and put yourself out there without limit.