How to add snapchat widget

Personalization highlights and intelligent gadgets for the Lock Screen are one of the greatest features of iOS 16. A great deal of applications have previously added help for iOS 16 Lock Screen gadgets while more applications are effectively attempting to present them. Snapchat, a famous texting application, has likewise carried out gadgets for iPhone clients as a piece of its “New Highlights for Fall” update.

Discussing the Snapchat Lock Screen gadget for iPhone, there are two gadgets that you can add. The principal gadget straightforwardly opens the Snapchat camera, in this manner allowing you rapidly to take a snap or post a story. The other gadget allows you to begin a visit discussion with a companion or gathering right from your lock screen with one tap. Both the gadgets come in square and rectangular sizes, so you can add the one that suits you best.

Snap gadgets are positively an extraordinary expansion as you can begin snapping or have talk with your best friend without the need to initially open your iPhone, send off Snapchat, and pay special attention to the particular choice.

Maybe, are you’re hoping to add the Snapchat gadget to your iPhone lock screen yet can’t track down them. Stress not, this speedy aide demonstrates the way that you can get Snapchat gadgets on the iOS 16 Lock Screen.

Presently we should perceive how to add Snapchat gadget to Secure Screen in iOS 16 on iPhone.

The most effective method to add Snapchat gadget to Lock Screen on iOS 16

Try to refresh Snapchat to the most recent form.

Open the Snapchat application.

Contact and hold (long-press) a vacant region on the lock screen while your iPhone is opened.

Tap the ‘Modify’ button under the ideal lock screen.

Then tap the gadgets column to add or eliminate gadgets.

Look at the ‘Add Gadgets’ menu and select Snapchat from the rundown of accessible gadgets.

TIP: Attempt this fix in the event that the Snapchat gadget isn’t appearing in the gadgets list.

Tap and add the ‘Camera’ or ‘Pin a Companion or Gathering’ gadget in your favored size.

NOTE: For the Pin a Companion or Gathering gadget, you want to tap the gadget subsequent to setting it to choose a companion or gathering. You can likewise set the gadget to open to Subsequent to setting the gadgets, hit ‘Done’ and return to the Lock Screen. You can now see the Snapchat gadgets. Essentially tap the specific gadget and partake in the superior experience.

All things considered, you won’t track down a lot of karma while attempting to add the Snapchat gadget to the home screen. That is on the grounds that Snapchat just allows you to add your Snapcode gadget to the iPhone home screen.