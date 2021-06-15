How to advertise on YouTube

YouTube advertising, which is carried out via Google Ads, is a method of advertising your video content on YouTube or in search results so that you can maximise your user reach and, as a result, your viewership. This could be your video playing before another video or simply showing up in YouTube search results for people to watch the video completely.

The nature of your advertising on YouTube will differ depending on your expectations. YouTube advertising can be used to create brand awareness, influence the decision of buyers, increase sales, or drive up brand loyalty. Here is a guide on how to create your first YouTube advertising campaign.