How to back up a apple watch

Think of your Apple Watch as an extension of your iPhone rather than a standalone gadget. That is, when you link your Apple Watch with your iPhone, the material from your watch is instantly sent to your iPhone. When you back up your iPhone, all of your Apple Watch data is also backed up. In this tutorial, we’ll teach you how to back up your Apple Watch in iOS 14.8 whether it’s a Series 6, Series 5, Series 4, or an earlier model.

If you back up your iPhone on a regular basis, your Apple Watch data should be saved up as well. Just in case, we teach you how to double-check. We also go through what the backup includes and excludes.

As long as your iPhone is within range, your Apple Watch data will be backed up on a regular basis. When you unpair an Apple Watch, you’ll be prompted to generate a backup. If you pair that watch or a new watch again, you’ll be able to restore the most recent backup.

To begin, make sure your device is linked to a Wi-Fi network.

Go to Settings > [Your Name] > iCloud on your iPhone. If the control is off, turn it on.

Select iCloud > iCloud Backup from the drop-down menu. If the control is turned off, turn it on.

Ensure that Watch is turned on.

If it hasn’t been backed up recently, tap Back Up Now, or do it anyway for the most current data record.

When you unpair your Apple Watch, it will automatically reconnect to your iPhone. That way, if you acquire a fresh new Apple Watch, you may restore it from a prior backup with only a few simple steps:

Open the Watch app on your phone.

Select Begin Pairing.

Select Restore From Backup from the drop-down menu.

You can then complete the procedure by following any of the steps that appear on your screen. Make sure you agree to the conditions and use your Apple ID to log in.

Your Apple Watch is a device that connects to your iPhone. You should have no trouble restoring your data to your Apple Watch if your iPhone has been properly backed up and is up to date. After you’ve restored your iPhone from a previous backup, you may connect your Apple Watch to the new device using the procedures outlined above.

The backup does not contain all of the information. It excludes the following: