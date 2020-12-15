How to Backup and Restore Emails in Microsoft Outlook

Email systems these days have made accessing your mails easier by giving the facility to let you access it from anywhere by keeping your mail in the cloud. However, even the mails in the cloud come with a storage limit. In this quick and easy guide, we’ll tell you how you can Backup and Restore Emails in Microsoft Outlook.

How to Take a Backup In Microsoft Outlook?

Making a Backup in Microsoft Outlook a very easy task. All the backups of Microsoft Outlook are stored in PST (Personal Storage Table). You can open Backup directly in Microsoft Outlook. Here’s how you can do it.

Launch the Microsoft Outlook on your computer and once it opens click on “File” which is present in the ribbon. After this, click on Open & Export > Import/Export. From the list of Choose an action to perform list click on “Export To A File” and then hit on the ‘Next’ button. When the next window appears, click on ‘Outlook Data File’ and then click on next once again. As per your preference you can choose any individual you want. If you want to upload your Backup you can do the same by clicking on the name of your mailbox. Just be sure that “Include Subfolders” is checked and then click “Next.” It will be by default that your file will be saved with the name ‘backup.pst’ and is then saved in Window’s default Microsoft Outlook folder. However, if you wish to change the name and location of it you can do it later. Outlook will then create a PST file in the same location as you specified.

How to Restore a Backup In Outlook?

Once you are ready with the PST file you can then import the data as easily as you exported it in Microsoft Outlook.

Open Microsoft Outlook on your computer. On the options given in the left section of your screen, click on ‘File’ and then first click on Open & Export and then later click on Import/Export. Your next step is to click on “Import From Another Program or File” and then click on “Next”. Select the option “Outlook Data File” option and then hit “Next’ once again. From the option select the PST file that you want to Import to your computer. After this select, f you want to replace duplicate emails, create duplicate emails, or not to import duplicate emails. Choose the folder that you want to import. You can also choose to import back the entire folder in case that is what you exported. When you are done with all the steps click on ‘Done’.

This is how you Backup and Restore Emails in Microsoft Outlook.