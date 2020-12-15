Know how to browse LinkedIn in private mode

LinkedIn is possibly the world’s largest professional network on the internet. Many people use LinkedIn to find their dream internships and even jobs. The stories start with a single tap and end up with the epitome of success. If you too want to search for professionals on LinkedIn, we’ll tell you how and we will also tell you how to browse LinkedIn in private mode.

At the point when you will see a profile in private mode, you will show up in that individual’s ‘who’s seen your profile’ segment as a LinkedIn part This individual is seeing profiles in private mode. By perusing in private mode, no other data about you will be imparted to the part whose profile you saw.

According to your preferences, you can also choose to browse with the semi-private browse mode. When you browse with the semi-private browse mode only a few details like a job title company, school, and industry will be shown to the member you are viewing.

How to browse LinkedIn in private mode

Head straight to your LinkedIn application and log-in to your phone. When the home page of the app opens up, tap on the ‘me’ icon which is present on the top section of your LinkedIn home page. Choose the option of ‘Settings and privacy’ from the dropdown menu that appears on your screen. On the left side of the screen, tap on the option of ‘Visibility’. When the visibility section of your settings and privacy appear, tap on ‘Change’. This option will appear right next to the profile viewing options.

After this, you will be given a choice from three options which are the modes in which you can browse LinkedIn.

The options are-

Your name and headline

Private profile characteristics (i.e. job title and industry)

Private mode

The change that you choose to browse LinkedIn in private mode will be saved automatically. You will have to make no extra tap for that case.

Things to note while you browse LinkedIn in private mode-