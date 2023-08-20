How To Beat Arcane Turrets in Baldur’s Gate 3

Delving into the depths of Baldur’s Gate 3’s Underdark, players often encounter the majestic Arcane Tower, a captivating structure located at the southern end of the map. Despite its allure, the journey to this tower is hindered by the presence of formidable Arcane Turrets. This guide unveils the secrets to conquering these challenges, presenting an approach accessible to gamers of all skill levels.

Defeating the Arcane Turrets

Within the realm of Baldur’s Gate 3, the Arcane Turrets stand as enigmatic, magical sentinels that open fire upon any character that ventures too close. Is there a chink in their armor? Can they be neutralized? The answer to these queries is a resounding yes. However, devising an effective strategy requires a bit of preparation to evade their deadly assaults. Below, we elucidate the techniques to overcome the Arcane Turrets and discover the means to permanently deactivate them.

The Arcane Turrets’ Achilles’ Heel: Lightning Damage

An effective approach to vanquishing the Arcane Turrets lies in exploiting their vulnerability to Lightning Damage, causing them to sustain twice the normal harm upon impact. While this kind of damage is typically the domain of spellcasters, securing these spells can sometimes be challenging. Examples of Lightning Damage-inflicting abilities and spells include:

The Shocking Hands cantrip Witch Bolt spell (1st level) Breath weapon of a Blue Dragonborn Arrow of Lightning (rare magic ammunition) Chromatic Orb (1st level spell) Lightning Bolt (3rd level spell)

An Alternate Route: Bludgeoning and Radiant Damage

Alternatively, although not a weakness, the Arcane Turrets display no resistance to Bludgeoning or Radiant Damage. For instance, when Shadowheart’s cantrips grow in potency, players can leverage her ability to repeatedly cast Sacred Flame from a safe distance. While their “Sturdy” quality offers notable damage reduction, a persistent barrage will gradually wear them down. Employ this method iteratively until the Arcane Turrets are neutralized, enabling advancement toward the Arcane Tower. Bear in mind that two additional turrets await within the entrance lobby.

Disabling the Arcane Turrets: Harnessing the Tower’s Power

Should players aspire to silence the Arcane Turrets and render them inert indefinitely, venturing within the Arcane Tower becomes imperative. Upon entering the tower, the process to deactivate the turrets unfolds as follows:

Safely descend the western side of the building using Feather Fall, reaching the garden below. Acquire a Baldur’s Gate 3 Sussur Bloom from the radiant blue tree at the garden’s edge. Reenter the Arcane Tower through the garden door, accessing its lowest level. Locate the Power Generator within and insert the Sussur Bloom. This action energizes the Arcane Tower, activating lights, an elevator, and, paradoxically, disabling all Arcane Turrets across the vicinity.

The successful deactivation of the Arcane Turrets bestows unhindered access to the tower. Ascending its levels leads to an encounter with the intriguing Baldur’s Gate 3 Bernard NPC, a character of notable significance.

Sourcing Sussur Blossoms in Baldur’s Gate 3

To acquire Sussur Blossoms, players can explore the region west of the Myconid Colony and northwest of the Beach waypoints. At this location, these blossoms are abundant, strewn across the terrain and adorning the sprawling tree branches. It’s important to note that carrying a Sussur Blossom hampers the ability to cast magical spells, extending this restriction to nearby allies.

While in possession of the Sussur Blossom, caution is advised during encounters, as it inhibits the use of magical attacks. Should a confrontation arise, a workaround involves isolating one character from the party, tasking them with safeguarding the blossom. When their turn arrives, the blossom can be transferred to another character, enabling the utilization of spells without hindrance.

Conclusion

Embarking on the journey through Baldur’s Gate 3’s intricate world, the challenge posed by Arcane Turrets need not remain insurmountable. Armed with the knowledge of their weaknesses and the method to disarm them, players can boldly approach the Arcane Tower and all its mysteries. Whether deploying Lightning Damage or exploiting their susceptibilities to other forms of assault, victory over the Arcane Turrets is now within reach. With mastery of these strategies, the radiant heights of the Arcane Tower await, promising revelation and adventure.

