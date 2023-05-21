How To Beat Dreadbloon in BTD 6

Bloons Tower Defense 6, also known as BTD6, is a popular tower defense game and the sixth installment in the Bloons TD series. The game revolves around monkeys defending their towers against waves of Bloons. Among the various challenges in BTD6, players often struggle to defeat Dreadbloon, one of the most formidable bosses. In this guide, we will provide strategies on how to overcome Dreadbloon in BTD6.

Dreadbloon is known for its exceptional survivability, despite having relatively low health points. The boss possesses powerful shields that grant immunity to attacks from all tower types, making it a tough adversary. To successfully defeat Dreadbloon, players need to employ specific tactics and approaches. Here’s a breakdown of strategies and tips to help you conquer Dreadbloon in BTD6.

First Strategy & Tips:

Dreadbloon has the lowest HP among all the bosses in BTD6. However, it compensates for its low health by having significant direct damage mitigation. Additionally, it is immune to Primary Towers. Dreadbloon also spawns a ceramic rock shell after each skull, presenting challenges such as high lead popping damage and solid anti-Ceramic and anti-MOAB offenses.

To defeat Dreadbloon, we have compiled some effective tips and strategies:

Tailor tower selection based on the different tiers of Dreadbloons. For lower tiers, utilize Sticky Bomb and Artillery Battery. Focus on high DPS (damage per second) towers supported by the best support towers when dealing with higher tiers. Sticky Bomb can be used to launch powerful timed charges, while Artillery Battery delivers rapid-fire attacks. Upgrading the Artillery Battery to have three barrels enables faster attacks. The Dreadbloon’s tower class immunity rotates between Primary, Military, Magic, and Support towers. Employ these specific tower types in that order to damage the Dreadbloon. Use Deadly or Perma Spikes to break through the multiple skulls, as there are no direct time gates between each skull. Alternatively, opt for a high-damage setup to penetrate the skulls. But be prepared for Dreadbloon to create another rock shield once the skull health is depleted, cycling through different immunities. While facing various Rock Bloons, maintain focus on damaging the Dreadbloon itself. Bursty abilities like MOAB Eliminator and First Strike Capability can inflict substantial damage.

When it comes to selecting the best hero for the task, Benjamin is highly recommended. Benjamin offers high-income production and buffs Monkey Banks, making it easier to defeat Dreadbloon through efficient support and extensive farming.

General Strategy:

The initial stages of the battle against Dreadbloon are similar to fighting other bosses in BTD6. It is crucial to focus on farming by building marketplaces or utilizing the banking route. By following this strategy, aim to obtain the Gold Alchemist by level 26. Continue expanding and place a Bloon Trap by round 34, which will generate a significant amount of money and contribute to building a powerful defense.

After defeating the first boss around round 40, consider adding another Bloon Trap and focus on enhancing the DPS (damage per second) of your setup. It is advisable to reduce defense to maximize income. This approach will facilitate progress through stage 2 of Dreadbloon. Additionally, prioritize farming as much as possible during this stage. Assess the available free space on the battlefield and continually improve your towers, aiming to acquire a powerful non-military-type paragon to tackle stages 3 and 4 of Dreadbloon.

By following these strategies and tips, players can increase their chances of defeating Dreadbloon in BTD6. Remember to adapt your tower selections, utilize effective abilities, and make optimal use of hero characters like Benjamin. With persistence and the right approach, victory over Dreadbloon is within reach. Good luck, and may your towers prevail against the Bloons!

Comments

comments