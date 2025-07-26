Do you want to beat Dynamax Latios in Pokémon Go? Follow the guide to know how you can tackle this strong Pokémon and give a strong edge to your gaming battle. Let’s see the ways we have here.

About Dynamax Latios

Dynamax Latios is a strong and powerful 5-star raid boss in Pokémon GO, which is a golden catch for any player who is interested. As a Dragon/Psychic type, it’s widely known to be vulnerable to Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, and also Ice attacks, which can be used against it. It is a difficult battle, and nobody can take it all alone, so a team of 3-4 trainers is ideal. Since planning plays a huge role, you need to chart it out and prioritize strong attackers like Gigantamax Gengar or Mega Rayquaza. We shall discuss the techniques in detail, along with the best strategy, so that you are able to make the best out of your battles and get Dynamax Latios.

Where is Dynamax Latios found in Pokémon Go?

If you are a regular player, then you must have an idea that Dynamax Pokémon usually show up during special events. The story is quite similar to it here, and Dynamax Latios appears in Pokémon GO as a 5-star Max Battle boss during special, limited-time events. Luckily, the current Max Battle Weekend from July 26-27, 2025, will give you a golden opportunity to. But the catch is, you are wondering about its location, you should know that you won’t find it just wandering around, and you need to gather Max Particles and then join a raid with other trainers to challenge it!

Steps to beat Dynamax Latios

Like we discussed earlier, you will need a strong and foolproof strategy to beat Dynamax Latios. Here is a plan that can give you a push –

Here are the steps to beat Dynamax Latios:

Learn all about its weaknesses- Latios is Dragon/Psychic, so hit it hard with Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, or Ice-type moves, which are its biggest weaknesses and can make it stagger.

Build a Strong Team- Use powerful counters like Gigantamax Gengar, or any strong one if you have in mind. Aim for a mix of damage dealers along with a sturdy tank to be better .

Raid with More People- Team up with at least 3-4 trainers for a good chance at beating it. More people make it easier.

Utilize Max Moves- Have your tank use Max Guard to draw attacks, almost protecting your high-damage Pokémon. And most importantly, unleash your own powerful Max Attacks for massive damage.

Dodge When You Can- Learn Latios’s attack patterns and dodge its charged moves to keep your Pokémon stronger for long. Power up your chosen counters, and make sure you have enough healing items, and also gather those Max Particles on the way.

The right strategy will help you defeat Dynamax Latios, although not easily, but certainly if you are doing it right. It is a great achievement in the game, as not everybody jumps into a strong battle as such.