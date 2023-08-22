How To Beat Kell Echo in Destiny 2’s Prophecy Dungeon

As Destiny 2 enthusiasts venture through the intricate maze of Prophecy, a thrilling encounter awaits them at the climax – a formidable adversary known as Kell Echo. This guide unveils the strategies to conquer the Kell Echo battle, ensuring triumph and progression in the Prophecy dungeon.

After surmounting the Cube challenge in Prophecy, guardians are well past the halfway mark in the dungeon. The journey unfolds as players trace the path of Kell Echo towards a structure amidst the barren landscape. This trail leads to the iconic ribbon road sparrow sequence. Upon emerging from this section, a battleground emerges, setting the stage for the showdown with Kell Echo.

Unveiling the Foe

In this arena, players confront the imposing presence of Kell Echo, the Taken Captain that has persistently appeared throughout the dungeon. Compared to the formidable Phalanx Echo, Kell Echo offers a somewhat less punishing contest. However, it boasts substantial health reserves, extending the encounter’s duration. To secure victory against this formidable adversary, Destiny 2 players must assimilate these essential tactics.

Optimal Loadout Selection

As the clash commences, the arsenal of choice bears significant flexibility. Prioritize weaponry geared for substantial boss damage, particularly those with impressive range. Efficacious options encompass Linear Fusion Rifles like Taipan and Cataclysmic, whereas the precision-dependent Cloudstrike excels. Equipping a guardian with Witherhoard facilitates effective support. Beyond raw damage output, prioritize armaments designed for efficient add-clearing, especially at range, during the damage phase.

Decoding the Encounter

At the onset, three apparitions of Kell Echo manifest in distinct corners of the arena. Each echo is accompanied by an energy pillar, akin to those encountered earlier in Prophecy. Before embarking on any actions, discern the hue of each pillar and communicate it to fellow guardians if in a fireteam. Opt for either light or shadow, aligning with the color of the pillar, while fending off the Taken Knights. Gather motes from the fallen knights and promptly deposit them into the pillars.

Swift Execution

During the commencement of the encounter and the intervals between damage phases, prioritize swiftness in mote deposition. The trio of Kell Echos, in concert with myriad adds, can easily overwhelm sluggish guardians. Swiftly vanquishing the Taken Ogres that emerge post-mote deposition is facilitated by a Fusion Rifle’s staggering potential. Repeat this process at each pillar until all Kell Echos are dispelled, heralding the advent of the damage phase.

Optimizing the Damage Phase

Before triggering the damage phase, conduct a brief sweep for dropped special and heavy ammo. To initiate the damage phase, all participants assemble atop the central platform within the arena. Once united, the squad is transported to an alternative space, besieged by the boss’s onslaught. Immediacy is key upon arrival – commence a relentless barrage against the adversary.

Managing Threats

Simultaneously, neutralize the menacing Taken Hobgoblins to thwart their lethal volleys. Additionally, the boss deploys expansive blight attacks towards the room’s sides, demanding vigilance. Succumbing to this assault prompts an inconvenient teleportation to the starting point. Adhering to proximity with Kell Echo is vital; straying from the aura induces a stacking debuff called Dark Entropy. Accumulating ten stacks results in immediate demise. Thus, guardians must balance damage infliction, evading enemy assaults, and countering the Hobgoblins.

Sustaining Momentum

Remain in close proximity to the Kell Echo to gradually alleviate Dark Entropy stacks. As the damage phase concludes with the boss’s movement to the room’s end, prepare to reinitiate it via mote deposition. Replicate these phases persistently until the adversary succumbs. In due course, triumphant guardians are rewarded with a treasure trove of loot from the enigmatic Nine.

Conclusion

Traversing Destiny 2’s Prophecy dungeon culminates in a riveting clash with Kell Echo. Armed with the insights garnered here, players are poised to conquer the battle with finesse. Adapting tactics to exploit strengths, mitigate weaknesses, and synchronize actions, guardians can overcome Kell Echo’s challenge, emerging victorious and enriched by the dungeon’s spoils.