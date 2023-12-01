In the fast-paced world of Clash Royale, players are always on the lookout for special items that can give them an edge. Unlocking these magic items becomes crucial for climbing the ladder and expanding their card collection. In this guide, we’ll explore the various ways to obtain these sought-after items and how to use them strategically.

Magic Items and Where to Find Them:

Magic items become available to players once they reach King Tower level 4. These valuable items can be obtained from a variety of sources, including chests, Pass Royale rewards, Trophy Road, Tournaments, Events, and Shop Offers. However, acquiring these items is not a walk in the park; they come with limitations based on the player’s King Tower level.

Exceeding the limit results in a reward of either gold or gems, depending on the specific item. Interestingly, players can also purchase items from the shop, even if they’ve reached the limit. Smart utilization of these magic items is key to success, helping players climb the ladder and unlock a diverse range of cards.

Exploring the Magic Items:

Wild Cards: Wild cards are a game-changer, allowing players to exchange them for any card they desire, provided they’ve unlocked it.

These versatile cards can be used for common, rare, epic, and even legendary cards.

The inventory limit varies with the King Tower level, offering a strategic way to enhance the player’s deck. Book of Cards: This unique item lets players choose a card and receive the necessary cards to level it up.

The book of cards spans all rarities, offering flexibility for players looking to upgrade their champion or other rare cards.

Be cautious, as exceeding the inventory limit converts the extra book into 100 gems, irrespective of the card’s rarity. Chest Key: A simple yet powerful item, the chest key instantly opens any chest received through ladder wins.

Keeping track of chest keys is crucial, as using them wisely can save players from spending gems to hasten chest openings.

Exceeding the limit rewards players with 100 gold, emphasizing the value of using keys on chests. Card Boost Potion: Similar to the Pass Royale level boost, the card boost potion levels up all cards to the user’s King Tower level for an hour.

Useful for testing decks and focusing on leveling up specific cards without sufficient gold.

With a maximum inventory of 8, players receive 500 gold when overflowing, making it a valuable asset. Elite Wild Card: Aimed at players striving to reach elite levels (15), these cards offer unique bonuses and uses.

For an in-depth understanding, players can refer to the comprehensive guide on Elite Wild Cards, shedding light on their various advantages. Wild Shard: Wild Shards, used for evolution, unleash the full potential of certain cards.

Players can accumulate up to 6 evolution shards, offering a pathway to evolve any desired card.

More details on acquiring and utilizing evolution shards can be found in our guide on how to obtain them.

