How To Beat Samurott 7 Star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet is a popular game among fans of the Pokémon franchise, and it has been keeping them engaged by introducing both new and old Pokémon through the Tera Raid battle system. Some of the fan-favorite starters that have been added include Greninja and Decidueye. Moreover, the game also had a two-week-long event where players could capture new Paradox Legendary Pokémon, which were based on Suicune and Virizion. The latest addition to the Tera Raids is the water type Samurott from the popular Pokémon Black & White game.

If you are a fan of the game and want to add Samurott to your collection, then you need to start preparing right away. Samurott will be available in the Tera Raids for a limited time only, from March 31st through April 2nd, and again from April 7th to April 9th. So, make sure you clear your schedule and start preparing for the battle.

Before you can battle in the 7-Star Tera Raids, you need to unlock access to them. To do this, you need to finish the core story of the game, which should not be an issue for most players. Once you finish the story, you will be asked to battle all the gyms again and participate in the Ace Tournament. After completing these tasks, you need to participate in ten 4 and 5 Star Tera Raids. Once you have participated in enough of these raids, the 7-Star Tera Raids will start to appear on your map when you are connected online.

When you are ready to take on Samurott, start by finding the raid den, which will be marked on your map as a dark, black flashing Bug icon. Samurott will always be a Bug Tera-type for these raids, which will help you determine the best counter to take it down. It is highly recommended that you go into the raid with a group of actual players rather than just filling up your team with NPC players. However, if you have powerful Pokémon and think that you can handle the challenge, you can attempt to solo the 7-Star Raids.

If you have any Legendary Pokémon in your collection, they will prove to be excellent counters for Tera Raids, including Samurott. Legendary Pokémon are usually powerful enough without the need for Hyper Training or EV Training. Some of the Legendary Pokémon that will prove useful against Samurott include Walking Wake, which was available in the game a few weeks ago, and Koraidon.

In conclusion, the Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet are an excellent way for fans of the game to add new Pokémon to their collection. With the addition of Samurott, fans have another exciting opportunity to test their skills in the game. Make sure to prepare well before taking on the 7-Star Tera Raids and unlocking access to them by completing the core story, battling the gyms, participating in the Ace Tournament, and participating in ten 4 and 5 Star Tera Raids. Don’t forget to form a team of actual players to increase your chances of success. Lastly, make use of any Legendary Pokémon in your collection, including Walking Wake and Koraidon, to take down Samurott. Good luck and have fun battling!