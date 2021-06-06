How to block a contact on Tinder without letting them know

Tinder, an online dating site, has recently launched a useful new feature on its dating platform that can save users from some truly embarrassing moments. This new feature enables Tinder users to block a contact on the dating site using a user’s phone contacts without letting them know.

According to a recent survey, Tinder found out that more than 40% of respondents have encountered a former partner on a dating app. In the survey, the company also found out that 24% of the respondents have seen a family member, a colleague or even worse, their professor’s profile on a dating app. Understandably. 78% of the respondents said that they would prefer not to see or be seen by these connections on a dating application.

To solve this problem, Tinder has rolled out a new feature called Block Contacts on its platform. As the name suggests, this feature gives Tinder users more control over their online dating experience. It allows them to block people, such as friends, family members, exes, or even colleagues — whom they do not want to see in their profiles from appearing in their profiles. It also makes sure that these people are unable to see their profiles, as well.

One advantage of this Tinder feature is that blocked contacts will not know if they have been blocked. It also doesn’t affect a user’s existing matches or messages. Also, according to Tinder, that blocking someone does not mean they already have an existing account on Tinder.

Here is the process to do so: