Samsung Unveils New Bespoke Slim Wireless Vacuum Cleaner Starting At 549,000 Won ($495)

The Bespoke Slim, the latest wireless vacuum cleaner from Korean electronics giant Samsung, has been released. The new wireless vacuum cleaner will be unveiled on June 3rd, after the release of some other Bespoke vacuum cleaning models in the flexible tech firm’s lineup, such as the Bespoke Jet AI Robot Vacuum. The new Samsung Bespoke slim flaunts a thin, sensuous, and performance-focused design.

Samsung Bespoke Slim Wireless Vacuum Cleaner – What You Should Know

The suction design incorporates the Samsung touch of innovation, as it is capable of up to 150W. Three Samsung patents are directly related to the motor design of the Bespoke Slim.

Samsung’s proprietary technology was used to the digital inverter motor to provide the device’s powerful suction power rating, despite the fact that it is a relatively compact and lightweight item.

The Bespoke Slim outperforms its predecessor in the same rating category. The motor speed is stated to be 20% faster than the previous model.

The Bespoke Narrow is a slim, soft floor brush with 1,500 revolutions per minute that sweeps and effectively removes debris from nooks and crevices across the room.

In regular mode, the cordless vacuum cleaner’s battery can provide up to 50 minutes of cleaning time.

The battery can also clean for up to 25 minutes in the strong mode, but only 5 minutes in the MAX mode.

There is also a function that allows users to remove existing dirt without having to lean down. The Stardust LED display allows the user to keep track of the device’s battery life and status.

Samsung is offering a lifetime guarantee that allows consumers to repair or replace elements of the digital inverter motor for free. Another value-added service provided by the firm is the lifetime warranty.

Samsung Bespoke Slim Wireless Vacuum Cleaner – Pricing

The Bespoke Slim wireless vacuum cleaner costs roughly 549,000 won ($495) in South Korea, but if a wet mop is added, the complete set costs 649,000 won ($593).

Misty White, Greenery, and Sun Yellow are the possible colours for the vacuum cleaner.

Also Read: