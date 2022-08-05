CMA Fest is one of the year’s best country music festivals where we get all the stars of the country music industry performing their best songs, and everyone is having the time of their lives. It is a big party, or I should say festival because the music is off the charts and this year, we have it again. CMA Fest 2022 is here, and we will tell you everything that you need to know.

How to watch CMA fest 2022?

CMA Fest 2022 will be a three-hour special that will be airing on CBC at 7 pm CT and 8 pm ET. ABC will be featuring this fest for 2022 and if you miss it, the entire thing will be available to watch the next day on Hulu.

The show will air on Wednesday, August 3rd on ABC and you can livestream the next day on Hulu.

The CMA Fest 2022 will be happening in the heart of Tennessee, Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The hosts for the three-hour long fest will be Elle King and Dierks Bentley. Our excitements are off the charts and if you don’t already know, this will be their hosting debuts together for this year’s CMA fest.

These guys have already teased the world by saying that the energy this year would be crazy at the fest, and we cannot wait to see it.

Now, there will be performances that will blow the roof off the stadium because there are over 30 country music artists who will be performing. Artists including Kane Brown, Dierks Bentley, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Kelsea Ballerini, Thomas Rhett and many more.

Ever since the era of COVID-19 peak has ended, people have been dying to go to a concert and enjoy their hearts out because now they know how being stuck at home feels like. These concerts and festivals including CMA Fest will be filled with people and they are all-ready to party. People from all across the country come to attend these festivals.

Have you ever been to a music festival before? Have you ever witnessed CMA Fest 2022 live? If not live, you can watch the fest on CBC but if you missed it, you can watch the live stream on Hulu. Go check it out now!