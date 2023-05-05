OnePlus To Enter The Foldable Market With Launch of New Smartphones

In recent times, the smartphone industry has paid a lot of attention to foldable devices. Recently, OnePlus declared its entry into the foldable phone industry, joining companies like Motorola, Xiaomi, and Samsung. The smartphone maker reportedly plans to unveil its first foldable as early as August of this year.

The “OnePlus V Fold” and the “OnePlus V Flip,” two new foldable smartphones from OnePlus, are purportedly coming on sale. The company’s registered regulatory filings had these names, which were found. Since February, OnePlus has been teasing the introduction of its foldable phones and dropping hints about upcoming devices.

Launch Timeline for OnePlus Foldable Smartphones

The third quarter of 2023 may see the introduction of the next OnePlus foldable phone, according to past reports. The foldable, according to tipper Max Jambor, will launch in August, which would make it a bit late to the foldable party. The Pixel Fold may be unveiled at Google I/O 2023 the following week, while Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 may be on sale one month before the OnePlus Foldable.

OnePlus Foldable Design

OPPO’s upcoming large screen thin and light foldable with periscope lens

~ OnePlus Fold Specs:

– 120Hz LTPO AMOLED

– 50MP (IMX890) + UW + Periscope telephoto

– 32MP (OV32C) front

– MariSilicon X + HASSELBLAD

~ 4800mah Launch in Q3, 2023

The design of the OnePlus foldable may not have been influenced by Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, but the company appears to have adopted Samsung’s naming convention. We’ll have to wait for leaked renderings to provide us with further details unless OnePlus teases the phone in advance. Some reports claim that the foldable may make its debut in foreign markets under a name other than Oppo Find N2 5G.

Rumored Features of OnePlus Foldable Smartphones

According to rumors, the OnePlus foldable smartphones would have large batteries, flexible panels with quick refresh rates, and potent processors. Rumour has it that the foldable may include a triple-camera setup similar to the OnePlus 9 Pro. The device may also have 5G connectivity and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus Foldable Price

Although the retail cost of the OnePlus foldable smartphones is not yet known, industry insiders believe it will be on par with other high-end smartphones already on the market. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are expected to cost $1,800 and $1,200, respectively.

Should You Buy OnePlus Foldable Smartphones?

It’s hard to judge whether the OnePlus foldable smartphones will be good investments until we learn more about their features, cost, and design. However, if you like their goods and are looking for a foldable smartphone, the OnePlus models could be a good choice.

Conclusion

Finally, the market for foldable smartphones is quickly becoming crowded as more and more smartphone makers release their own foldable devices. OnePlus is the newest company to join the foldable party, with the launch of its first foldable device planned for August 2023. As the company’s introduction into the foldable market, it will be interesting to observe how the OnePlus folding smartphone performs against the competition.

Because Samsung, Xiaomi, and Motorola are already making strides in the realm of foldable technology, OnePlus will have its work cut out for it. The company does, however, have a loyal customer base, and if it can produce a top-notch foldable device with incredible features, it may soon become a major rival in the sector.

The OnePlus foldable smartphone’s approaching release is certainly fantastic news for aficionados of smartphones, and we can’t wait to see what the company has in store. The OnePlus V Fold and OnePlus V Flip’s ability to compete with goods like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip is still up in the air, but one thing is for certain: the foldable market will only get more cutthroat as time goes on.

Overall, the foldable industry is still in its early stages, and in the years to come, we can expect to see a lot more innovation. Foldable smartphones are clearly here to stay, and we are excited to see what the future holds as firms like OnePlus enter the market.

