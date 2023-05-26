How To Breed Gobbleygourd in My Singing Monsters

Gobbleygourd is a unique and festive Seasonal Monster in My Singing Monsters that celebrates the Feast-Ember season. It was introduced to the game on November 20th, 2019, specifically in Version 2.3.4. As a Seasonal Monster, Gobbleygourd is only available during certain periods, making it a special addition to your monster collection. In this guide, we will delve into the breeding process, timing, and other essential information about the Gobbleygourd in My Singing Monsters.

Breeding Gobbleygourd

To breed a Gobbleygourd in My Singing Monsters, players can follow a straightforward process. The most reliable method is to breed a Kayna with a Glowl. By combining these two monsters, you have a high chance of obtaining a Gobbleygourd. The default breeding time for Gobbleygourd is 21 hours. However, keep in mind that breeding Seasonal Monsters does not guarantee immediate success. You may need to attempt multiple breeding combinations before achieving the desired result.

If the Feast-Ember season is not currently active on Fire Haven or Fire Oasis, players can alternatively breed a Gobbleygourd by using a Punkleton and a Yool. This combination can be used at any time on Seasonal Shanty, a special island designated for Seasonal Monsters. Although Gobbleygourd has a low coin production compared to other monsters on Seasonal Shanty, breeding it with a Rare Gobbleygourd guarantees a 100% chance of obtaining a regular Gobbleygourd.

Availability Gobbleygourd

like all Seasonal Monsters, can only be bred or purchased during its designated season, a weekend Out-of-Season event that occurs every six months, and the Anniversary Month Celebration. It is also available to breed at any time on Seasonal Shanty. If you obtain a Gobbleygourd on Fire Haven or Fire Oasis during its active season, it will remain on those islands unless you choose to sell it. However, breeding or purchasing Gobbleygourd on Seasonal Shanty is possible at any time, though it is discounted when it is available on other islands.

Breeding Time and Other Details

The default breeding time for Gobbleygourd is 21 hours. However, with the enhanced breeding structure, players can reduce the breeding time to just 15 hours and 45 minutes. This enhanced breeding feature saves approximately 5 hours and 15 minutes, allowing you to obtain your Gobbleygourd more quickly.

If you prefer to purchase a Gobbleygourd, it is available in the market for 225 Diamonds. On the other hand, selling a Gobbleygourd can earn you 220,000 Coins. Placing a Gobbleygourd in your Monster’s habitat grants 110,000 Experience points. The Gobbleygourd requires one bed and occupies a size of 2×2 in your Monster’s habitat. It becomes accessible in the game at Level 9 and can be found on both the Haven and Oasis islands.

Likes of Gobbleygourd

In My Singing Monsters, each monster has its own preferences and likes. Placing objects near the monster that they enjoy increases their happiness by 25%. It’s important to note that multiple instances of the same liked item will not further increase their happiness. However, if you have a Unity Tree on the island, items do not need to be in proximity to the monster. Here are the items liked by Gobbleygourd:

Whaddle (level 9)

Smunkin Patch (level 11)

Barrb (requires level 9)

Dragoon Statue (level 16)

Ambered Thing (level 22)

Feast-Ember Path (level 17)

In Conclusion, Breeding a Gobbleygourd in My Singing Monsters adds a festive touch to your monster collection, especially during the Feast-Ember season. By following the breeding combinations mentioned earlier, you can successfully obtain this unique Seasonal Monster. Remember that patience and persistence are key, as breeding Seasonal Monsters may require several attempts. Ensure to take advantage of the enhanced breeding time to reduce the waiting period. Enjoy the delightful melodies and vibrant appearance of the Gobbleygourd as it enhances your musical island!

