How to build a mansion in Minecraft

This guide will show you how to build a mansion step by step and also share some creative building ideas and tips along the way.
Starting out
- You will need to find a terraform or an area of land where you want to build your mansion on.
- Next, plan the layout of your build by setting a foundation. For example, you can have the main part of the building in the middle, as well as an extension on each side.
Walls
- For the walls, use white terra-cotta and grey concrete for the sides of the windows.
- Make sure that you leave spaces for the windows and the main entrance while adding the walls.
- The main part of the building will contain two floors, and the sides will only have one floor.
Roof
- For the roof, use polished black stone brick stairs and quartz stairs. The blackstone stairs will be the main roof, and the quartz stairs will be used as a frame.
Windows
- Fill in the spaces that you left for the windows using your choice of glass.
- To spice up the build, add some windows on the roofs.
Floor
- For the floor inside the mansion, use cyan terracotta to add a nice contrast against the walls.
Interior details
Now that the exterior of the build is complete, you can move on to the interior.
- Start by sectioning the mansion into rooms.
- Next, add stairs that go to the second floor.
- Starting with the kitchen, build some counters along the wall by using quartz.
- You can create a functioning fridge by placing a barrel and an iron block on top of it. Then, add an iron door and a button.
- You can use a cauldron for a sink, and you can add functional selves using barrels and trapdoors.
- Moving on to the bedroom, you can make a closet by placing trapdoors on the sides with armour stands inside. Add barrels for extra storage.
- You can create a bookshelf by using stairs and slabs with actual bookshelves behind them to give an illusion of a more 3D bookshelf.
- The next step is the living room. You can build a sofa using wool and slabs, and you can add a fireplace using campfires. You can create lamps using an end rod with a zombie or skeleton head on top of it.
- If you wish, you can also add a dining room inside your mansion.
Exterior details
- For the exterior, add an archway for the entrance.
- Also, add some windowsills under the windows with flowers to add more detail to the build.
- To finish off the mansion, add a fountain, some plants, and paths.